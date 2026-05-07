Where to find the cheapest cheeseburgers in Arizona, study says

A new DoorDash study shows that the most expensive major Arizona city to buy of a cheeseburger meal at a restaurant is Chandler, where you’ll pay nearly $6 more than you would in the cheapest city.

DoorDash has been tracking inflation in restaurant items, the average cost of cheeseburgers in cities around the country to understand trends on common goods in America.

The study showed that the average cost for a cheeseburger, fries and a soda has gone up. As of March 2026, the national restaurant price has increased by 3.2% since last year, as well as the average price of a cheeseburger, fries and a soda, which has increased by 3.7%.

However, Mesa had one of the lowest restaurant inflation rates across the country, only increasing by 2.4% since last year.

What is the price of a cheeseburger in Arizona?

Here’s the average price of a cheeseburger, fries and a soda in Arizona cities in March 2026 and how much it had increased since 2025:

Chandler: $21.63, Increase of 57 cents

Gilbert: $21.53, increase of 36 cents

Scottsdale: $20.58, increase of 20 cents

Phoenix: $18.95, increase of 24 cents

Glendale: $17.66, increase of 15 cents

Tucson: $17.12, increase of 50 cents

Mesa: $15.81, increase of 30 cents

Reporting by Paige Moore, Arizona Republic