The Arizona sun is beating down, summer vacations are just around the corner, and Arizona’s athletes are hitting the field, whatever their gender. Women’s sports in Arizona are wide-ranging and a lot of fun, both for the talented players and for fans and supporters. But how can you get involved? Whether you’re an athlete yourself or a couch potato with a passion, there are lots of opportunities to support women’s sports across the Grand Canyon State.

But which should you try first? What women’s sports teams are most popular among Arizonans? And are you more interested in pro leagues, or college athletics? Or perhaps you’re an Arizona woman who’s hoping to hit the field for yourself? Honestly, there’s no real way to go wrong. Check out these ways to support Arizona women’s sports.

Rep the colors

What sports fan doesn’t love showing off their team’s colors with a hat, jersey, or other merch? In case you hadn’t heard, Arizona women’s sports teams are in on the fun as well! You can show your spirit with merch from some of Arizona’s finest women’s teams, whether it’s from the official shop of the Phoenix Mercury, Arizona’s own WNBA team, or if you prefer to rock Sun Devils or Wildcats emblems to show your love for the ladies of college athletics.

If you’re looking for something a little different, you might also consider picking up some merch from independent makers. That can be anything from the fan-designed clothing sold by the Arizona Derby Dames, AZ’s only banked roller derby league, or items available from the artists and designers on Etsy, Instagram, and other platforms.

Give a cheer

When you think of a sports fan or a team supporter, you’re probably thinking of cheering fans in the stands at a game. So, why not be one of those cheering fans yourself? You can buy tickets to both pro and college women’s sports games, and if you’re a major fan and/or located near where your team plays home games, getting season tickets can be a great way to support the team, and gift any unwanted tickets to friends to help them get in the spirit too.

And remember to wear team colors (and maybe have fun with a little face paint?) for game day! Even if you’re not near a pro or college team’s venues, check out your local community college’s teams for a fun, low-key opportunity to go to games and show some spirit.

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Of course, if you prefer to watch the game at home, especially if you don’t do well outdoors in the heat of an Arizona summer, that’s also a great option. In fact, consider hosting a watch party at home and getting friends together as a great way to pass along the team spirit and turn spectating into a way to build community.

Raise a glass

On the other hand, why not make new friends and try some classic food and drink in a fun environment while you cheer the ladies of Arizona on to victory? You can do just that at Title 9 Sports Grill! This Phoenix institution, named after the landmark legal ruling, is the state’s only sports bar devoted to promoting women’s sports, both in Arizona and elsewhere. You can stop by for a meal from their menu of burgers, salads, wings, and more, and watch your favorite women’s team on their many televisions—just check their website for details. They also hold watch parties for Phoenix Mercury games and for national women’s sports events.

Of course, for the Mercury in particular, as Arizona’s most famous women’s pro sports team, there are sports bars and restaurants across Phoenix, even those without a specific interest in women’s sports, that host watch events. Going to one of these events at a local venue near you can be a great way to demonstrate interest and encourage more venues to show and celebrate women’s sports.

A rec basketball team playing with the Arizona Sports League. (Arizona Sports League)

Encourage the future

Women’s sports in Arizona need the next generation to carry on the legacy—and you can help them do just that. Fostering team spirit and a love of physical activity begins at a young age, and organizations across the state, like the Boys and Girls Clubs of Arizona, the state chapter of Girls on the Run, and many others, are trying to help ensure all Arizona kids have that opportunity. Consider making a donation to a girls’ sports nonprofit in Arizona, or even signing up as a volunteer coach, referee, or mentor for a youth team near you.

Remember, though, change can also begin at home. One of the best ways to support the future of Arizona women’s sports is by, well, supporting future Arizonan athletes in your life! If the young people in your life are interested in sports, try bringing them along to a game, and be sure to show up with pride to school and rec league sporting events where they’re participating—it really does make a difference.

Team members from the Arizona Derby Dames. (Christopher Mark)

Try for yourself!

Sometimes, watching sports and cheering on your favorite team gives you the urge to get out on the field for yourself—and you can do just that. If you or any of the women in your life are intrigued, there are also plenty of women’s and co-ed recreational sporting opportunities across the Grand Canyon State.

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Ever wanted to try roller derby, or choose your own roller derby name? The Derby Dames host regular “taster” events, open to all genders. If you’re a woman who loves soccer, consider connecting with the Arizona Soccer Association Women’s Network, which aims to foster soccer players at all ages and skill levels.

But your opportunities aren’t limited to one or two sports. The Arizona Sports League, which aims to foster a love of fun, friendly competitive sport and community through their adult intramurals, has recreational events across the state in a wide variety of different sports. So whether you’re looking for softball, volleyball, or even kickball and dodgeball, there’s plenty for you to try! Good luck, and go team!

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

