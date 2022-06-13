Several Arizona lawmakers have expressed support or admiration for the Oath Keepers during or before their time in office.

The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers—two far-right, anti-government extremist groups—were at the center of Thursday’s first public congressional committee hearing regarding the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Video footage from the Capitol showed a group of Proud Boys arriving at the building well before the rest of the pro-Trump mob arrived.

Once people broke into the Capitol, two groups of Oath Keepers joined the mob and pushed past police barricades.

British documentarian Nick Quested testified at the hearing that he filmed a meeting between leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers on Jan. 5, 2021.

Stewart Rhodes, the group's leader and founder, is set to face trial for seditious conspiracy in September.



Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Tucson/Casa Grande, assumed office in 2015. Less than one year earlier, he posted about an Oath Keepers meetup in Tucson.

Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, known to cozy up to white nationalists who praise Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler like Nicholas Fuentes, is a self-proclaimed member of the Oath Keepers. She met with the Cottonwood chapter two months after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Had a great time speaking to the Cottonwood Oathkeepers tonight. I am a member of the Oathkeepers and I really like their dedication to our Constitution and to our country. Thank you for having me! pic.twitter.com/7CCBY77tQg — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) March 7, 2021

Rogers was censured in March after she called white nationalists “patriots” and called for her political rivals to be hanged.

Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, had “Oathkeeper” in her Twitter bio for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

When a Twitter user pointed it out, she obfuscated by saying, “I am an oath keeper, despite the various groups out there….I will never bend from keeping my oath to the Constitution.”

Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley, flatly said on Twitter, “I’m an Oath Keeper. Do not ever forget it. Now what?”

I’m an Oath Keeper. Do not ever forget it. Now what? — Quang Nguyen (@QuangNguyenAZ) May 30, 2022

Former Arizona Capitol Times reporter Julie Shumway also reported that she saw Nguyen’s truck in the Legislature’s parking lot with two Oath Keepers stickers on it.

Spotted in the House parking lot: freshman Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott, has at least two bumper stickers for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government militia group. Oath Keepers in the #azleg include Rep. Mark Finchem and Sen. Wendy Rogers. pic.twitter.com/oNISQcyWm5 — Julia Shumway (@JMShumway) April 20, 2021

Nguyen spoke at least twice at Oath Keepers meetings in Yavapai County since late 2020.

Former Rep. Anthony Kern, who is running as a Republican for an Arizona Senate seat in Phoenix and Glendale this year, doesn’t appear to have any explicit ties to the Oath Keepers, but was seen on camera at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

