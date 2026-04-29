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17 Arizona events to check out this weekend (May 1-3)

From a gem show to a bridal expo, here are some of the biggest events happening in Arizona this weekend.

woman and boy in Mexican traditional dress in a street under banner of red, green, and white triangles
(Marcos Castillo/Shutterstock)

This events list was first published in The Copper Courier’s daily newsletter. Sign up here.

Here’s what’s going on around Arizona this weekend—plus a map so you can see where everything is at!

I included Phoenix’s Cinco de Mayo event since it’s the biggest one in the state, but there are plenty of others happening around Arizona as well.

MORE: Step inside Arizona’s 1st Coach coffee shop and see why I’ll be back

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