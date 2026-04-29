17 Arizona events to check out this weekend (May 1-3)

This events list was first published in The Copper Courier’s daily newsletter. Sign up here.
Here’s what’s going on around Arizona this weekend—plus a map so you can see where everything is at!
I included Phoenix’s Cinco de Mayo event since it’s the biggest one in the state, but there are plenty of others happening around Arizona as well.
- Tucson International Mariachi Conference, Wednesday-Saturday
- Verde Valley Fair in Cottonwood, Wednesday-Sunday
- NAU Film Festival in Flagstaff, Friday
- Canyon Day Open Show Fair and Rodeo, Friday-Sunday
- ARTx in Flagstaff, Friday-Sunday
- Route 66 Fun Run in Seligman and Kingman, Friday-Sunday
- Maricopa County Home & Flower Show in Scottsdale, Friday-Sunday
- Derby DayClub in Phoenix, Saturday
- Wildlife Festival in Payson, Saturday
- Greater Phoenix Pond Society Tour – East Side in multiple Valley locations, Saturday
- Bullhead Belle Summer Kickoff Party in Bullhead City, Saturday
- Derby Q & Country Fest in Mesa, Saturday
- Mohave County Gem and Mineral Show in Kingman, Saturday
- Striper Derby in Lake Havasu City, Saturday-Sunday
- Arizona Bridal & Wedding Expo in Phoenix, Saturday-Sunday
- Arizona Author Book Festival in Phoenix, Sunday
- Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival, Sunday