9 ways to celebrate the summer solstice across Arizona

The longest day of the year—AKA the summer solstice—is just around the corner.

This light-filled day marks the astronomical beginning of the summer and is celebrated in different ways around the world.

If you’re looking for ways to celebrate the summer solstice across Arizona, here are nine activities to check out. Cheers to summer!

Summer Solstice Music Festival

When: June 20 from 1 to 10 p.m.

Where: Prescott Valley Town Center Turf Park, 9630 E Manzanita Circle in Prescott Valley

Cost: Free

The Summer Solstice Music Festival is part of a free concert series that’s happening in Prescott Valley. This is the second concert of the series. Attendees can enjoy live music, drinks, and a sidewalk chalk contest on June 20. The Prescott Valley Town Center Turf Park will feature two stages, and guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Pets are not allowed. This event also includes a sidewalk chalk contest that’s taking place from June 18 to 20. Judging will take place from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Fan voting is from 5 to 6 p.m. on June 20. Find more information here.

Mixed-Media Collage-Making Class at LDV Winery in Scottsdale

When: June 17, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: LDV Winery (7134 E. Stetson Dr., #B110 in Old Town Scottsdale)

Cost: $45 plus tax and 25 percent tip

Designer Julie Wolf will lead a collage-making class at LDV Winery’s Old Town Scottsdale tasting room. Guests can make their very own collages using words, images, colors, and textures. All supplies are provided. During class, guests can also enjoy a class of LDV wine. LDV is an Arizona winery that has its own vineyard in Southeastern Arizona. Call 480-664-4822 to register. Find more information here.

Summer Solstice Celebration at Burton Barr Central Library

When: June 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix

Cost: Free

Head to the fifth floor of Burton Barr Central Library in Phoenix for a summer solstice celebration. Music will start at 11:30 a.m. and you can enjoy a presentation about the solstice at noon. Find more information here.

Summer Solstice: Evening Yoga in the Beer Garden with April

When: June 20, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Greenwood Brewing, 922 N. 5th Street in downtown Phoenix

Cost: $15 per person

Yoga instructor April D. will lead a 45-minute vinyasa flow class in the outdoor beer garden at Greenwood Brewing in downtown Phoenix. Greenwood Brewing is a local female-owned brewery. Misters will be on full blast. Participants will need to bring their own mats and IDs. Mat towels are also recommended. Following class, guests can enjoy a five-ounce taster. Find more information here.

Summer Solstice Sound Bath

When: June 20, noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Sozo Healing House, 51 W. Elliot Road, Ste. #105, in Tempe

Cost: $30

On June 20, Tempe’s Sozo Healing House will be hosting a summer solstice sound bath that can help them zen out during the most light-filled day of the year. Yoga mats, blankets, and blocks will be provided. Participants are welcome to bring other items to help them on their sound journey. Purchase tickets online and learn more here.

Summer Solstice ’24 Music, Art & Wine Festival at Heritage Square

When: June 20, 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Heritage Square, 113 N. 6th Street in downtown Phoenix

Cost: General admission tickets cost $15; tickets that include admission plus live music and wine garden cost $30

Consider paying a visit to Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix to celebrate the summer solstice. Enjoy art, live music, cocktails, and dancing. Attendees can listen to music by Eloni Yawn and Kiwi Block Party. Visual artists Phalen Booker and Kris Rhymes will both be on site. Attendees are encouraged to wear white to commemorate the occasion. Find more information here.

Summer Solstice Celebration at Tucson Valley of the Moon

When: June 19, 7 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Adult tickets cost $10; tickets for children ages 8 to 17 cost $5; children 7 and younger receive free admission.

Tucson’s nonprofit the Valley of the Moon will be throwing a summer solstice celebration on June 19. Attendees can listen to the story of the White Buffalo Calf Woman of the Lakota. Guests are encouraged to bring their own musical instruments to join in on the celebration. Astrologer Susie Cox and mystic Rachel Otto will be in attendance too. Find more information here.

Summer Solstice & Sunrise Hike at Tucson’s Catalina State Park

When: June 20, 5 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Cost: Standard party entry fees. Daily entrance for one vehicle for one to four adults costs $7.

Kick off the start of summer with a sunrise and sunset hike at Tucson’s Catalina State Park. The sunrise hike starts at 5 a.m. on the one-mile-long Birding Trail. The sunset hike will start at 7 p.m. at the one-mile-long Nature Trail. Hikers should meet at the main trailhead picnic area across from the bathrooms. This event is weather permitting. The Arizona State Parks and Trails representative asked us to remind readers that when temperatures exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit, it’s important to practice smart hiking practices like wearing sunscreen and sunglasses, bringing plenty of water, and staying out of the sun during the hottest part of the day. If you choose to do either of these hikes, you should be fine as it shouldn’t be too hot just yet. Find more information here.

June Jam at Flagstaff’s Playa Ponderosa

When: June 21 to 23, 6 a.m. to noon

Cost: Weekend passes cost $199; Tree camping, RV passes, and vehicle passes are also for sale.

Although not an official solstice event, Flagstaff’s June Jam is a community-oriented music festival that happens to be held over the solstice. See artists like Justin Martin, Eprom, and Opiuo across multiple stages on private land in Flagstaff. This is the festival’s sixth year in business. Attendees can see live painting and stand-up comedy shows, get massages at the on-site sanctuary, dig into food truck cuisine, and check out goods from local vendors. Another unique aspect of this festival? Attendees are welcome to bring their own booze. Find more information here.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

READ MORE: 10 unique summer festivals in Arizona