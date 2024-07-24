‘To me personally, it would be extremely meaningful’: Arizona woman reacts to Harris’ run for president

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 22, 2024. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Catherine Ripley thinks Kamala Harris’ candidacy will energize Arizona voters to protect abortion rights and reject an anti-immigrant ballot measure this November.

Vice President Kamala Harris is the Democratic party’s presumptive nominee for president, and the prospect of a woman and person of color in office has one Marana woman excited.

“To me personally, it would be extremely meaningful,” said Catherine Ripley.

Ripley—a former naval officer who serves as co-chair of the Arizona Asian American Pacific Islander Democratic Caucus—said she has renewed hope after seeing Democrats rally around Harris as the presumptive nominee.

“As a career woman who has worked in a traditionally male-dominated career field…I think this would really represent a significant shift in our country that shows [that] the decades-long struggle that women have had, and especially women of color, has finally come to fruition.”

Ripley noted that Harris’ candidacy has helped alleviate some concerns she and fellow members of the Arizona Asian American Pacific Islander Democratic Caucus have had in recent months.

“This is a very trying and stressful time for us this election year,” she said. “The potential for our democracy to crumble and for many of our rights to be taken away is not hyperbolic. It’s very much real to us.”

The caucus released a statement this week praising President Joe Biden for his achievements in office, and noting how unprecedented Harris’ campaign is:

“We would like to commend President Biden on his extraordinary achievements and for his work on behalf of the API communities overall. Today, we have an historic opportunity as a nation to see the first South Asian and black woman as president of the United States. She’s more than qualified, extremely experienced, and a proven leader, so she’s the right candidate to unify behind.”

Harris became the presumptive nominee after President Joe Biden announced he would not seek a second term and suspended his reelection campaign on July 21. He endorsed his vice president less than an hour later.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as president for the remainder of my term,” Biden said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my vice president. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Harris, whose father is Jamaican and mother was Indian, would be the country’s first woman and first Indian American president if elected this November.

Ripley said it would be an amazing and historic thing to see an Asian American woman take office, and believes Arizonans can use the newfound enthusiasm for the top of the ticket to vote on two key policies.

The Arizona Legislature, which has a Republican majority in both chambers, pushed through an anti-immigration ballot measure, HRC 2060. If passed by voters, it would allow state law enforcement to arrest anyone they suspect has entered the country outside an authorized port of entry.

It also would also give law enforcement blanket immunity from civil lawsuits that might result from enforcement of the law, like if someone who immigrated legally was deported.

Ripley said she felt this was unacceptable, and said voters should reject what has been dubbed “SB1070 2.0” and vote no on it.

“Historically, people of color are oftentimes not differentiated from one another,” she said. “A person of color is a person of color to many of the law enforcement individuals, especially down at the border. I think that all people of color would be targeted.”

Ripley also said Arizona voters should vote to enshrine the right to abortion in the Arizona constitution—which will be a ballot measure in the Nov. 5 election.

Harris also supports the right to abortion access. In a July 23 speech, she noted that she would sign into law any bill passed by Congress that would restore reproductive freedoms federally.

“In addition to voting on the ballot initiatives, people must vote this year to ensure the Democratic nominee is elected up and down the ballot,” Ripley said. “If it is indeed Kamala Harris, all the more reason to celebrate because representation matters and we are ready for a woman, a woman of color specifically, to lead the way.”

Arizonans must be registered to vote in the state by Oct. 7 to vote in the Nov. 5 election. Check your voter registration here.