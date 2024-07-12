Mesa’s music scene: Where to hear live tunes

Here are six music venues in Mesa where you can listen to live tunes.

Although the vast majority of the Valley’s live music venues are in Phoenix or Scottsdale, Mesa is also home to a handful of music venues if you’re hankering to hear some live music. The venues on this list have some real character. From an arts center with four different venues to a historic theater on Main Street in downtown Mesa that’s been in business for over a century, discover these six live music venues in Mesa.

Need to know: Before you head out, be sure to check the venue’s website. Most venues have strict bag policies and will only allow certain items inside.

Enjoy the show!

Mesa Arts Center

1 E. Main St. in downtown Mesa

The Mesa Arts Center is home to four different venues that range in capacity from 99 to 1,588 seats. The arts center hosts a variety of live acts that are bound to entice. This includes Broadway shows, comedy acts, classical acts, dance performances, jazz, and National Geographic live events. Some artists who have played at the arts center include Tori Amos and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

The largest theater of the four is the Tom and Janet Ikeda Theater, a three-level contemporary theater that can hold up to 1,588 people. The design of this auditorium was inspired by a canyon, which you’ll notice in the muted browns and tan colors throughout. The arts center also hosts a variety of art classes and has a museum that offers free admission.

Mesa Amphitheatre

263 N. Center St. in Mesa

Mesa Amphitheatre is an outdoor venue that was founded way back in 1978. Operated by the Mesa Parks, Recreation & Community Facilities Department, the Mesa Amphitheatre can hold up to 4,950 people. Some artists who have taken the stage here include Willie Nelson, Interpol, and Sabrina Carpenter (pre-“Espresso” fame in 2023).

Fun fact: The design of the amphitheatre has remained unchanged since the 1970s.

Need to know: Seats are spread out across three tiered levels. Seating typically is not reserved. Be sure to arrive early if you want to snag a seat near the front of the stage. Shows are rain or shine. The venue has a clear bag policy.

Nile Theater

105 W. Main St. in downtown Mesa

Established in 1924, the Nile Theater is Mesa’s oldest music venue. Today, the theater features three different venues along with a coffee shop. Check out the list of upcoming shows here. If there’s no show, but you still want to visit, the theater is also home to a coffee shop on the ground floor that faces the street. The Nile Coffee Shop opened in 2015 and serves locally roasted coffee, pastries, and vegan food. Read more about the shop here.

Need to know: Shows are all ages. The venue has a clear bag policy.

The Venue at the Canyon House

6159 E. University Drive in Mesa

Formerly Mesa’s Farnsworth Hall Community Theatre, the Venue at the Canyon House can seat up to 500 and hosts about 100 events per year. According to the venue’s website, about 327 entertainers perform. The venue also has 12 bartenders who serve guests. At night, the exterior of the building is lit up by blue and red lights.

Need to know: This is an all-ages venue. No gum is allowed inside this venue since, according to the Canyon House’s website, it tends to wind up all over the place.

Mesa Jazz and Blues Theater

5255 E. Brown Road in the Alta Mesa Plaza and inside the Connect Church facility

The name of this theater says it all: This nonprofit corporation is dedicated to showcasing artists who perform jazz and blues. Housed inside the Connect Church facility, the venue holds up to 300 people. The venue also hosts comedy shows. Children are also welcome here. This is the youngest venue on our list by far; it opened in 2022.

Need to know: The theater is currently on hiatus until October 2024 due to the summer.

The backstory: This nonprofit was founded by Bill Travis, who grew up as a fan of jazz and blues music. He started playing drums in a bebop jazz band when he was young. Travis was then drafted by the Army and played in an Army band. After being discharged, he became a captain for Pan Am Airlines and worked for the storied airline for 28 years before retiring in 1992. Post-retirement, he played in a 17-piece band in the San Francisco area. He moved to the Valley in 2004 and eventually founded this nonprofit.

Roosters Country Bar

3731 E. Main St. in downtown Mesa

Roosters Country Bar’s slogan is “Where Country Rocks!,” which is more than fitting for this bar that prides itself on live bands playing (mostly) country tunes. Check out the schedule to see who will be playing next.

The family-owned business is also home to a full bar, a smoking patio, 11 TVs, cornhole, and four pool tables. Inside, the ceiling is black, and the floor and tables are both red. The pool here is of some note, as the bar hosts pool tournaments during the week. Patrons can play pool for free Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Karaoke is also held here!

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

