Record Store Day 2026 is almost here. How to celebrate in Phoenix

Are you ready for Record Store Day?

The annual celebration is back for its 19th year on Saturday, April 18, taking place at independent brick-and-mortar record stores around the world, including many here in metro Phoenix.

This year’s Global Record Store Day Ambassador is Bruno Mars, who happens to be playing two concerts in Glendale as we head into the weekend.

In announcing his ambassadorship in a video shared on social media, shot at Moondog Records in Las Vegas, Mars shared some thoughts on what makes record stores so special.

“Why record stores are so important is because you get the chance to immerse yourself, surround yourself with music,” he said. “I love being able to physically be surrounded by music. Not just staring at your phone and downloading something or listening to something on your phone, but to actually see all of this beautiful art around you. It inspires me.”

Mars himself is releasing a compilation album titled “The Collaborations” on Record Store Day, including such obvious choices as “Uptown Funk” with Mark Ronson and “Die With A Smile” with Lady Gaga.

That’s one of more than 300 titles being released that day, including records from Taylor Swift, Ozzy Osbourne, Pink Floyd, Jeff Buckley, Miles Davis, Danny Brown, Charlie XCX, Laufey, the Young Fresh Fellows and more. (I’ll let you guess which artist is included in that list because I love them and I need that record).

Metro Phoenix stores participating in Record Store Day 2026

Here’s a full list of participating stores in metro Phoenix:

Zia Records locations in Mesa, Chandler, Tempe and Phoenix.

Stinkweeds in Phoenix.

Tracks in Wax in Phoenix.

The ‘In’ Groove in Phoenix.

Asylum Records in Chandler.

Uncle Aldo’s Attic in Mesa.

Grace Records in Gilbert.

Vinyl Record Dude in Scottsdale.

Wax Broker in Glendale.

Deadwax Records in Goodyear.

Desert Grooves in Chandler.

Vinyl Command in Mesa.

Trill on 16th in Phoenix.

Arizona stores participating in Record Store Day 2026

These stores around Arizona are taking part in Record Store Day:

Queen B Vinyl Cafe in Cottonwood.

Zia Records Speedway location in Tucson.

Desert Island Records in Tucson.

Wooden Tooth Records locations in Tucson.

Studio G Vinyl Records in Tucson.

Blue Bug Records in Yuma.

Heroes and Villains Records in Tucson.

Shady Grove Records in Kingman.

What to expect on Record Store Day at Zia Records

In addition to carrying the Record Store Day titles you’d expect, Zia Records is dropping new, exclusive merch including a Record Store Day 2026 T-shirt, slip mat, hat and more.

And for the first time ever, customers are able to receive a discount on Record Store Day items. Members of the brand new Zia VIP Program will receive a 5% discount on their entire Record Store Day purchase. Customers will be able to sign up on Record Store Day at their favorite location and receive the discount on their entire transaction. This discount is exclusive to Zia VIP members.

April 18 and 19 also marks the return of Zia’s “Buy 3 Get the 4th Pre-Owned Item Free” sale.

All Zia locations will open at 7 a.m. on Record Store Day with trade counters opening at 10 a.m. The first 50 customers in line at each location will receive a special pack containing goodies and promotional items from Zia Records some of our favorite local businesses.

Zia Records locations:

6135 N. 35th Ave., Phoenix. 602-241-0313

3201 S. Mill Ave., Tempe. 480-829-1967.

2510 W. Thunderbird Road, Phoenix. 602-866-7867

3029 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. 480-857-4942

1302 S. Gilbert Road, Mesa. 480-668-3749

What to expect on Record Store Day at Stinkweeds

Stinkweeds will open at 8 a.m. Saturday, selling RSD exclusive titles in the parking lot. All releases are first come, first served and limited to one copy of each title per customer. All inventory can be browsed on Stinkweeds’ website, but sales will be in person only on Record Store Day.

Several releases are extremely limited. You can call the store at 602-248-9461 to ask about how many copies it will have available for purchase.

As always, there are no pre-orders and no holds for any RSD item.

Remaining stock will be available for sale online starting Sunday, April 19, at stinkweeds.com.

The first 100 people in line will also receive a famous Stinkweeds goodie bag.

You can reach out with any additional questions via phone 602-248-9461, email, or at stinkweeds.com.

Details: 12 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix. 602-248-9461.

What to expect on Record Store Day at The ‘In’ Groove

The ‘In’ Groove plans to carry all the Record Store Day exclusives. As Vivian Montiel, the store’s sales manager says, “We ordered everything.”

The store will open early at 8 a.m. and there will be giveaways (posters, etc.).

Details: 3300 N. 24th St., Phoenix. 602-957-2453.

Alice Cooper guitarist Michael Bruce at Asylum Records

Asylum Records will have a meet and greet with Michael Bruce, a founding member of the Alice Cooper group, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. The store has ordered all the Record Store Day exclusives and opens early at 7 a.m.

Last Ride Tacos, a horror-themed taco truck, will be there at 7 a.m., selling breakfast burritos and tacos. And the Dirty Darlin’ will be serving mocktails. There’s a Taylor Swift record coming out that day and she’ll be doing a special drink for kids with edible glitter in it.

Details: 2990 N. Alma School Road, Suite 5, Chandler. 480-964-6301.

What to expect on Record Store Day at Tracks In Wax in Phoenix

Doors open at 9 a.m. with a coffee truck outside by Circa Coffee Co. First 10 customers get a free gift. The store will carry Record Store Day exclusives, and DJ Mayume will be on hand spinning records.

Details: 4741 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. 602-890-7870.

What to expect on Record Store Day at Uncle Aldo’s Attic in Mesa

Uncle Aldo’s Attic will have plenty of Record Store Day titles, and everything else in the store will be 10% off. Doors open at 10 a.m., at which point, the store will let one person in at a time to shop for up to three Record Store Day items (and anything else you’d like). When the line is gone, everything is up for grabs.

Details: 900 E. Main Street, Mesa. 818-974-5062.

What to expect on Record Store Day at Grace Records in Gilbert

Doors open at 7 a.m. All Record Store Day titles will be in stock. All other items are on sale — 10% off all media and electronics; 15% off all apparel. There will be giveaway totes for the first 27 people. The store is also selling an exclusive Audio-Technica turntable.

Details: 2200 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert. 480-534-0681.

Are all Record Store Day releases at every store?

No, of course not. Selection will vary from store to store, depending on what they think their customers want. Each store makes its own decisions as far as what titles to order.

Reporting by Ed Masley, Arizona Republic