We found the 4 best spots to wine down in Tucson

Looking to unwind and enjoy a glass of wine in Tucson? Our readers have spoken, and the results are in! We’ve compiled a list of the best wine spots in the city based on our recent poll. So grab your corkscrew and get ready to explore the top places to wine down in Tucson.

4. Augustin Kitchen

Augustin Kitchen stands out for its innovative menu and beautiful surroundings. The wine list is as thought-provoking as it is varied, offering an eclectic mix that caters to the adventurous palate or the traditionalist, with an emphasis on unique, small-batch wines and those produced under the guiding principles of biodynamics.

The true charm of Augustin Kitchen lies in how their wine selection bridges the gap between sip and savor. Each wine is carefully chosen to complement a rotating menu that’s seasonally appropriate and fresh. The marriage of food and wine ought to be a meticulously arranged union designed to elevate the dining experience to an art form, and Augustin Kitchen does this better than most.

The atmosphere at Augustin Kitchen blends with the surrounding marketplace and courtyard. This beautiful outdoor space hosts farmers’ markets and other community-driven local events. The bar’s 500-year-old tile compliments this sophisticated bistro that blends European favorites, American cuisine, and a dash of Tucson‘s culinary innovation.

Whether you’re craving fresh oysters and champagne or deep savory dishes with a bold California red, Augustin Kitchen has you covered.

3. Feast

Known for its eclectic and sumptuous menu, Feast also prides itself on a wine list that’s as carefully curated as its dishes. The beauty of Feast lies in the harmony between bites and sips, whether you enjoy beer, wine, cider, or a carefully crafted cocktail. But for wine lovers, Feast is an obvious choice. Their list goes beyond your average whites, reds, and sparkling selections offering an array of flavors. If you’re not sure what you like, you can always attend one of Feast’s many wine-tasting events, guided by their seasoned staff.

At Feast, wine isn’t just stocked for table service. Their remarkable and substantial wines are available to take home. The team at Feast has access to rare or difficult-to-find wines for collectors. According to eatatfeast.com, their wine list “has won the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence every year since 2005 and Best of Award of Excellence every year since 2013.” The team behind the scenes at Feast has gone to great lengths to ensure that whether your tastes are bold and adventurous or subtle and refined, there’s a wine on their list for you.

Cozy yet sophisticated, Feast is an approachable destination for foodies from all walks of life. Their seasonal menu offers fresh produce, breads, pastries, desserts, and main dishes of hand-picked seafood, poultry, or select meats. In short, Feast is a celebration of food and wine where every bite tells a story of passion, tradition, and the joy of discovery. So, pull up a chair, let the team at Feast guide your journey, and prepare to feast your senses.

2. The Cork

Step into The Cork, a quaint, historical spot where warmth meets a world-class selection of wines. With familiar dishes, an approachable drink list, and an upbeat vibe, The Cork may become your new favorite chill-out spot in Tucson. From the vineyards of Tuscany to the hills of Napa Valley, each wine selection at The Cork is an invitation to explore. But you don’t need to be a wine expert to embark on this journey. The staff here have a knack for breaking down the wine world’s complexities into friendly, sip-sized pieces.

Beyond the bottles, The Cork crafts an ambiance that’s wonderfully inviting and a menu perfect for a gathering of friends or an intimate date night. Picky eaters can enjoy the approachable selections cooked to perfection while culinary explorers can dive into the less traditional eats. Plus, The Cork offers a backdrop that sets the stage for memorable moments. Not only does the decor marry a timeless Tucson feel with a modern edge, but it somehow also feels like you’re chilling in a friend’s living room.

So, if your idea of the perfect evening involves a warm atmosphere, exceptional wine, and the kind of service that makes you feel like part of the family, then The Cork is your spot. Every visit feels like coming home — assuming your home has a wine cellar.

1. Postino Grant

It’s no wonder the hip and trendy spot, Postino Grant is our readers’ number one pick. There’s a little something for everyone here, including kids, which you can’t find at many other wine-friendly restaurants. See for yourself, and you’ll quickly understand why it’s the toast of Tucson’s wine scene. This place mingles modern with the timeless, creating an ambiance that’s both chic and welcoming.

At Postino Grant, the wine list is a love letter to both the classic varietals we all hold dear and the exciting, lesser-known gems waiting to be discovered. Ever tried a wine from a vineyard so small you can’t even find it on Google? Here’s where your wine map expands. And because every epic wine deserves an equally impressive partner, try their bruschetta boards, bites, and classic charcuterie boards.

The staff at Postino Grant are your friendly neighborhood wine gurus. They have this uncanny ability to read your mood and guide you to your new favorite wine, making every visit an adventure in flavor. They welcome newcomers with open arms and full glasses. Here, you can forget about the intimidation factor that often comes with exploring wine.

Just be warned, with an atmosphere as enticing and selections as tempting as what you’ll find at Postino Grant, you might just become a regular. And with the array of wines waiting to be uncorked and an exciting, modern menu to be sampled who could blame you?