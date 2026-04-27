Inside Phoenix’s first autism-friendly hair salon

For many families, a haircut is a simple routine. A quick appointment.

But for others, it can turn into a moment of tension, anxiety, and frustration. Shirell Green noticed this again and again before opening her own salon.

She saw children who needed more time, more calm, less noise. She saw parents carrying not only the task of keeping their children calm, but also the burden of feeling misunderstood in spaces that were not designed for them. And she understood something that would change the direction of her career: the problem was not always the haircut itself, but the environment in which it took place.

From that realization came Hope Haircuts, a children’s barbershop on the west side of Phoenix created for autistic children, people with special needs, and families who for a long time searched for a place where patience was not the exception, but the rule.

A space born from listening to what others did not see

Green, 32, born and raised in Phoenix, began cutting hair at a young age when she entered the West-MEC program during high school. There, she earned a dual license while completing her high school studies. But beyond technique, what truly shaped her path was what she learned while working with children.

At a children’s barbershop where she previously worked, she began to notice that some of her young clients needed something different. Not necessarily a different haircut, but a different experience. More privacy. More time. Less pressure. Less stimulation.

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“I decided there needed to be a special place where children with autism could go and have a space made for them—one that was calm and welcoming,” she explained.

That idea began to take shape in 2020, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Green started offering haircuts in her clients’ homes. The project grew little by little, driven by word-of-mouth among families. What began almost as an intimate service eventually became a business with its own identity.

In June 2025, she opened her first physical location in Phoenix, inside Plaza Tlaquepaque on Peoria Avenue, between 40th and 43rd avenues. With that, she also solidified an idea she now summarizes with pride: Hope Haircuts is, she says, the first salon in Arizona focused on autism and special needs to open in the Valley.

Every detail at Hope Haircuts has a reason

Green especially remembers a child named Miguel, whose story has stayed with her. When she first began working with him, she says, he screamed at the top of his lungs. Haircuts were a highly stressful and difficult experience. But over time, something changed.

“Now we’ve reached a point where we don’t have to hold him down. He can literally regulate and calm himself enough to get a haircut,” she said.

It did not happen overnight. It was the result of repeated appointments, time, patience, and a relationship built little by little. Today, Green explained, Miguel trusts her—especially when getting ready for special occasions. And with that progress, his mother’s experience also changed.

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That is one of the deepest keys to Green’s work: she not only transforms the way a child experiences a haircut, but also the way the family goes through that moment.

From the moment one arrives at the studio, it is clear that it is not a typical salon. There are bubbles, sensory toys, tactile objects, and an environment designed to reduce the overload many children feel in conventional settings.

Nothing is there by chance.

Bubbles help welcome children into a friendlier environment. Sensory toys and objects provide support and distraction when the brush, comb, or sound of clippers becomes overwhelming.

Attention is private, one-on-one. There is no stream of clients coming and going. No rush to finish. No full waiting room watching. For Green, that difference matters more than many people realize.

While she says that technically cutting the hair of a child on the autism spectrum and a neurotypical child can be very similar, the major difference is often sensory sensitivities. Some children find contact on their head overwhelming. Others react to noise, touch, or changes in routine. That is where the environment stops being a detail and becomes the core of the service.

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At Hope Haircuts, success is not limited to an even cut or a stylish look. Sometimes, the real achievement is a child tolerating a few more minutes in the chair. Or allowing the brush. Or coming back for a second visit.

Hope Haircuts operates by appointment only, Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Families can schedule online or by phone. The service model includes different options depending on the client’s needs.

There is a basic service for children who can complete a haircut with minimal support. There is also an enhanced support package designed for first-time clients or those who need more time, breaks, and a prior consultation to become familiar with the space and stylist. In addition, the salon offers sibling or parent-and-child services, allowing one to serve as an example for the other in an experience often built through observation and trust.

Green serves clients ranging from babies getting their first haircut to adults. She shared that one of her oldest clients was 22 years old. Her main focus is on children, teens, and adults with autism and special needs, though she also welcomes neurotypical children who benefit from private appointments.

“I’m here to support every need, every age, every culture, and every person,” she said.

A salon that reaches into the community

Green’s work does not end at her Phoenix studio. She also partners with schools for autistic children and ABA centers, where she provides haircut services on site. In those spaces, she explained, the presence of therapists helps identify sensitivities and individual needs, further strengthening the experience.

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She also typically organizes an annual autism-related event and offers free haircuts to the community. This April, however, she did not host the free event because she is in the process of relocating to a new space within the same plaza to better serve her clients. Instead, she said, she will offer discounts.

At the same time, she is leading a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for sensory toys and to continue providing free haircuts to families in need.

Because her vision, she insists, goes beyond a business. She wants more families in the Valley—especially those with children on the spectrum—to have access to a service they often cannot find elsewhere.

A place where fear is also trimmed away

Perhaps that is why Green’s story resonates so deeply. On the surface, it is about scissors, combs, appointments, and haircuts. But at its core, it is about something much bigger.

It is about children who need to be welcomed without judgment. About parents who finally find a space where they do not have to overexplain. About small victories that may seem minor to others, but feel enormous within a family.

At Hope Haircuts, each appointment can be much more than a new look. It can be a step toward trust. A moment of relief. A routine that no longer hurts. An experience that finally becomes possible.

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And in something as ordinary as a haircut, Shirell Green found a way to offer what many families had been searching for: a place where children do not have to adapt to the space—the space is made for them.

Details: Hope Haircuts, 4150 W Peoria Avenue, Suite 119, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Appointments: hopehaircuts.com or 602-352-9423

Facebook: HaircutsforhopeAZ

Instagram: @hopehaircuts

Reporting by Nadia Cantú, La Voz / Arizona Republic