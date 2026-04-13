A guide to visiting Monument Valley’s iconic rock formations

The red and orange rock formations of Monument Valley are a work of art that could only be created by nature, and an Arizona site that is more than worth seeing.

This gorgeous desert landscape allows visitors to get an up-close view of these magnificent mesas and buttes, with Valley Drive, a 17-mile dirt loop of self-guided touring and breathtaking views.

Active visitors can get even closer to the rocks with the valley’s only public hike. The Wildcat Trail is an easy 4-mile loop that brings hikers around Mitten Butte, one of the iconic rock formations that is actually shaped like the winter glove.

Here’s what to know before visiting Monument Valley, and what makes these rocks so special.

Location

Monument Valley is located on Navajo land, around 20 miles north of Kayenta. Visitors can follow the signs on U.S. 163 that lead to the valley, or follow GPS coordinates N 37.00414 W 110.09889.

Why it matters

Only nature can make art this good. These rock formations are the result of over 50 million years of erosion that produced these seemingly uniform buttes and mesas.

Before humans, this land was once a flat lowland basin, but materials that eroded from early mountains were then deposited in layers of sediment, creating pressure and lifting these rock formations above the surface.

The area was first inhabited by the Ancestral Puebloans, who lived there from 1 AD to 1300. Later the Navajo people settled in the area. They consider the valley, which is called Tsé Biiʼ Ndzisgaii, sacred as it plays a central role in their stories, traditions and culture.

The area has also been a movie hotspot, with classic John Ford and John Wayne Westerns like “Stagecoach” and “Rio Grande” filming there. You can even see the valley in the iconic running scenes from “Forrest Gump.”

What to see today

Visitors are welcome to drive the loop, hike or park at one of scenic vista points to view the rocks. There are also a variety of tours that you can take to see the more secluded locations and get a real personal view of the site.

John Ford Point is one of the more popular viewing points of the valley. Visitors can even sit on a horse at the point for around $10 for the perfect western photo-op, just like in your favorite Western movies.

Ask a local

Local Navajo artists sell a variety of jewelry, rugs, belts and paintings. They typically set up their shops along the road to sell these handmade goods to tourists.

The Trading Post at The View Hotel also sells handmade goods from Navajo artists. Visitors can expect to find handmade rugs, pottery and squash blossom necklaces for sale at the trading post.

Plan your visit

Best time: Monument Valley’s busy season is May through September, so if you’re traveling during those months, expect long wait times on scenic drives.

Hours/admission: During the summer, the park is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., every day, with last entry at 4:30 p.m. During the winter, the park is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday, with a lunch break from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Entries aren’t allowed past 2:30 p.m. Admission is $15 per vehicle for the scenic drive and $10 per person for park entry during both seasons.

Getting there: Visitors can follow signs on U.S. Highway 163 that lead to the park, or use coordinates N 37.00414 W 110.09889 on a GPS.

Learn more: navajonationparks.org.

Reporting by Paige Moore, Arizona Republic