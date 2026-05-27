6 new coffee shops to try now in metro Phoenix, from vibey to swanky

Out of more than two dozen new restaurants that opened in metro Phoenix in April, nearly a quarter of them were coffee shops.

Phoenix’s coffee scene is growing at such a pace that you’d have to visit multiple new cafes each week just to try them all. And with the diversity of options, you really do need to try them all to get the full experience. New coffee shops in April range from a luxury brand’s in-store cafe in Glendale to a globally-inspired coffee cart in downtown Phoenix that serves coffee sourced from Yemen, Congo and Ethiopia.

Here’s a look at six new cafes and coffee carts that are now open in metro Phoenix.

Alchemy Roast

Alchemy Roast held a grand opening for its brand-new brick-and-mortar cafe in Mesa in April, after getting its start serving at farmers markets in the Valley. The coffee shop offers locally-roasted Ethiopian coffee and pastries.

Details: 1712 W. Broadway Road, Suite 108, Mesa. @alchemyroast on Instagram.

The Coach Coffee Shop

The Coach Coffee Shop opened its first-ever Arizona location on April 24 at Tanger Outlets in Glendale. The coffee menu is straightforward, consisting of basics like cold brew and an Americano plus a couple of signature drinks, like the popular tiramisu latte. Food options include a pesto provolone sandwich, a giant chocolate chip cookie, ham and cheese croissant, the popular tabby cakes and soft serve.

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Details: Inside Tanger Outlets Glendale, 6800 N. 95th Ave., Suite 300, Glendale. coach.com.

Kanfuela

Kanfuela is a new coffee shop located inside Peoria City Hall. Kanfuela sources all of its coffee beans from the Democratic Republic of Congo. The cafe offers freshly roasted specialty coffee, handcrafted espresso drinks and breakfast and lunch food options.

Details: 8401 W. Monroe St., Peoria. 623-396-6437, @kanfuela on Instagram.

Maleta Cafe

Maleta Cafe is a new hidden coffee shop inside the Arizona Latino Arts & Cultural Center in Phoenix. Using beans from Pair Cupworks, Maleta Cafe offers specialty lattes inspired by countries that the owner has traveled to.

Details: 147 E. Adams St., Phoenix. @maleta.cafe on Instagram.

Moka & Co.

Just a couple of months after making its Arizona debut in Mesa, Moka & Co. has opened another location in downtown Chandler, offering premium Yemeni coffee.

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Details: 58 W. Buffalo St., Unit 100, Chandler. @moka_arizona on Instagram.

Soundtrack Coffee

A new coffee shop has opened inside Chilte at the Egyptian Motor Hotel in downtown Phoenix’s Grand Avenue Arts District. Soundtrack Coffee offers regularly changing specialty coffee creations, such as an ube latte and vanilla bean piloncillo in addition to classics like cortados and flat whites.

Details: 765 Grand Ave., Phoenix. @soundtrack.coffee_ on Instagram.

Reporting by Eddie Fontanez, Arizona Republic