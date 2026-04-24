Teacher Appreciation Week is May 4-8. From free to $20+ gift ideas, here are 15 gifts teachers actually want.

Whether you or someone you love has a special educator in their life, Teacher Appreciation Day is the perfect excuse for a little something extra or an act of kindness. We asked teachers across Arizona from public, charter, and private schools what gifts they would most love to receive.

A small handful of teachers jokingly said “time to grade papers,” “smaller class sizes,” or “paid mental health days,” before reeling it in to reminisce on the most thoughtful tokens of appreciation they’ve received from students and parents in the past. Those initial reactions reveal just why teacher appreciation is so important.

Here are 15 gifts that teachers want the most, from free to $20.

Free ways to say thanks

Do free things make a difference? More than you know. Here is what an elementary charter school teacher had to say. “In my opinion, the greatest gift you can give a teacher is your support….A kind word, patience, encouragement, and support for the work we do can mean more than any physical gift.”

Further, a college professor shared that, “more than anything, I’d like a student to surprise me by writing a moving journal entry or being vulnerable in a classroom discussion.” Free tokens of gratitude are a preferred way to appreciate your teacher, yet don’t cost a thing. Here are some ideas on where to start.

Words of gratitude

“Whether it is a handmade card or simply the words “thank you,” every gift has warmed my heart and made me feel truly seen.” Although quoted from a single teacher, this sentiment is universal. A parent sending an email, a student walking up to thank the teacher for their patience, or saying “you really helped me” is all it takes to express gratitude. This goes a long way.

A note or a card

A simple message handwritten by the student can serve as a repeated reminder of the difference they make. For example, there’s one charter school teacher who kept every note that students gave her throughout her career. She had each one displayed on a bulletin board beside her desk, some dating back to 2016. The notes remind her of the reason she’s in education, especially on the more difficult days.

If you are willing to take it a step further, write a letter to the principal or local board of education to celebrate your favorite teacher. You just might help them get a much-deserved bonus or raise, or at the very least, a renewed contract.

Handmade art

Whether they’re a passionate artist or have a craft from an elective course, teachers love it when a student shares a piece of handmade art. It is a way for the student to repeatedly brighten the teacher’s day—and room.

Donations

Do you have children’s books collecting dust on the shelf? What about an art set? How about a cool rug or floor cushion? A fun motivational poster? Extra jackets, period products, individually wrapped candy, board games, water bottles, snacks, etc.? Teachers would love these extra resources to update the classroom or help a student in need. Classroom budgets vary by school, but are often so slim that teachers personally spend well over the yearly tax write-off of $200. Decluttering your home and passing along usable items to that special teacher is truly a win-win.

Affordably generous ideas

Gift cards may seem impersonal, but even $5 can help a teacher get the most-needed personal or classroom item. Here’s what a private school teacher has to say about gift cards: “Any kind of appreciation is nice, but I think the best gift would be Amazon gift cards! I could name different things that I would like to have…but with a gift card, I can get exactly what I decide I want!” Here are a few mid-cost ideas to show gratitude in tangible ways.

Gift cards

Some of the most sought-after gift cards include Amazon, Visa, Starbucks, Dutch Brothers, Target, Trader Joe’s, Fry’s, and Walmart. Another private school teacher divulges that “a lot of my things at home—shoes, vacuum, air fryer, air purifier—are because of Visa gift cards.” Gift cards are the easiest and most requested appreciation item for teachers.

Office supplies

While many private and charter schools include pencils as an overhead expense, that is not always the case, especially in public classrooms. Most teachers agree that office supplies for Teacher Appreciation Week make great gifts because they make their jobs easier. Some necessary supplies include whiteboard markers, pencils, pens, colored pencils, highlighters, and rulers. Tissues, calculators, notebooks, staples, hand sanitizer, and paper are also always needed.

Coffee

Did you know most teachers stay up late grading papers and planning classes? Basically, they are fueled by coffee morning, noon, and night. Bring their favorite order from Starbucks in the morning, a bag of ground coffee to brew whenever they like, or a can of coffee for those on-the-go moments. Skip the mugs, though; most people have more than enough of those!

Sweet treats

All day long, teachers watch students devour sweets and snacks. Something about it creates insatiable cravings. Even the teacher on a diet, with the utmost professionalism, is tempted to charge a “teacher tax” and ask for a chip or a gummy bear from an indulgent student. Help your favorite teacher curb their sweet tooth by giving them their favorite candy bar or junk food snack.

Beach towel

Not sure what to give but have $10? Consider a beach towel. We’re in Arizona, after all, where the spring and summer mean water activities are a matter of survival. Many teachers in the state love getting a fun beach towel, which is a frequently used yet rarely replaced item. See if you can choose the coolest, kitchy-est, or most embarrassing design for your teacher to rock this summer.

Spendier gratitude

If you are able to spend a little bit more, there are many things you can do to show your favorite educator(s) some extra appreciation. Pro tip: Nearly all the teachers interviewed mentioned catered meals or pastries.

Catered meals or a pastry cart

One northern public school teacher shares that the parents pooled together and “fed us several times. One breakfast and one lunch. Breakfast was a yogurt bar, and lunch was a potato bar. It made lunch easy and yummy.”

Some private schools prompt parents to contribute to Teacher Appreciation Week meals, and it is important to know that, yes, the teachers love it. Imagine getting a break from the mental load of planning a lunch on top of planning lessons for multiple students? That mental load can be bought with food. Some Arizona-based restaurants that make take-out easy include Somburros, Oregano’s, Barro’s Pizza, Miracle Mile Deli, or any local restaurant, really.

Book fair credit

Most schools have some sort of book fair where kids line up outside the door and wait to buy various books, trinkets, and experiments. Many teachers would enjoy some credit to either buy books for the classroom or offer prizes to students who demonstrate great behavior. For example, one writing teacher at a charter school held an essay competition for her students. The top three student essays—voted on by the class—would receive a credit of $5 to $20 toward the book fair. Gifting book fair credit—or even a gift card to Barnes and Noble—can greatly benefit the class.

Plants

Whether a bouquet of flowers or an indoor plant that thrives with indirect light—fluorescent lights work well as indirect light—a living plant is a friend for the teacher who wants to vent but knows better. Plus, it adds beauty to the room for the students, too. Pothos plants, snake plants, spider plants, and succulents are just some examples of great low-effort classroom greenery.

Laminator

Whether to laminate motivational posters, parts of speech, math formulas, or outstanding student work, laminators are a handy item for teachers to have on hand. While these machines average around $20, be sure lamination sheets are included—that’s where the cost can quickly add up!

Label makers

Teachers, on top of being public speakers, masters of subject matter, and behavior-management experts, are also fantastic organizers. Binders with lesson plans, bins of old work, and boxes of books are just some of the clutter that usually crowd their personal spaces. Label makers allow the organization to be clearly marked and, therefore, remain organized.

Keurig machine or refillable pods

Remember earlier, when we found out that teachers run on coffee? Many have or need their own classroom coffee machine. Something like this works well, based on personal experience. If they already have a machine, then a new pack of K-Cup pods, or a reusable one like this, makes for a great appreciation gift. Keep your teacher fueled—an energetic, appreciated teacher is a happy teacher.