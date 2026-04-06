The Hive, powered by I.D.I.A., provides free computers, internet, tech support, and more at locations across Arizona, helping bridge the state’s digital divide.

From telehealth appointments to job applications, daily life now depends on reliable internet access and digital skills—but not all Arizonans have either. The Hive, a network of free community tech centers across the state, is working to close that gap.

It is estimated that up to one-third of Americans don’t have access to the internet. Barriers include the infrastructure of rural areas and the high cost of service—the average cost of internet in Arizona is around $70/month. These barriers can be particularly impactful for senior citizens and adolescents, who must rely on technology for everyday tasks.

Senior citizens were not raised on technology the way younger generations have been, creating a significant barrier. Although this used to pose little issue to our elders, these days, doctors’ appointments, test results, renewals of all sorts, applications, and more are strictly online. If your grandparents are anything like mine, you know cell phones can be challenging, to say the least. Now doctors want them to download an app using an email address they can’t remember the password for? Forget about it!

Then there are the adolescents. Not only do they have classes centered on tech—even modern elementary students regularly use tablets in class—but also a growing world of technology to keep up with, for the sake of staying in the know. Many families simply cannot afford a computer for the kiddos to do homework on, let alone virtual reality headsets, 3D printers, or music production software.

Fortunately for Arizonans, all of these scenarios are addressed by The Hive, a growing network of free-of-charge technology centers.

The Hive offers the technology and internet needed to succeed in the modern world. (Trinity Murchie)

The Hive is “where community meets technology” and is powered by I.D.I.A., or The Institute for Digital Inclusion Acceleration. Arizona is home to eight locations, with two more in the works. There is also a mobile Hive that visits schools, fairs, and events, offering people the chance to explore 3D printing, photography, and one-on-one tech training without searching for a location. Recently, a mobile Hive visited schools in the Sierra Vista Unified School District before heading north for the Apache Leap Mining Festival in Superior.

Each Hive location—including the mobile experience—is open to all ages and skill levels. The Hive and mobile Hive also include two or more on-site digital navigators, who are experts ready to help people learn skills necessary for technology, ranging from basic to advanced.

The telehealth room can help make healthcare more accessible, particularly for those in rural communities. (Trinity Murchie)

The Hive offers free one-on-one technical help, along with amenities ranging from basic to tech-savvy. Each location offers basic options including high-speed internet (wifi), laptops, desktop computers, and tablets. There are also dedicated telehealth rooms for those needing access to affordable care. More advanced options include virtual reality headsets, 3D printers, a podcasting room with appropriate equipment, music production software, a green screen, a stop animation station, and coding and robotics lessons.

On top of all of the top-tier tech options, each Hive includes climate-controlled rooms and a beverage and snack bar. Not to mention ample seating selection and attractive decor. Overall, each location is designed to be a welcoming space.

Funded by sponsors and private donors, locations are determined by many factors, including need and community support. Largely in suburbs and cities, the first rural location opened in March of 2025 in Superior, Arizona. Superior is about 45 minutes west of Phoenix, sitting at the heart of the Copper Corridor. Since the area’s population is largely composed of active miners, retirees enjoying the cooler weather, and families seeking a lower-cost life, this location welcomes a large pool of regular visitors.

When visiting the Superior location, one of the digital navigators—Angel—mentioned the patterns she sees among visitors. “During the day, mostly seniors and adults stop in,” she explains, further elaborating that daytime is calmer, quieter, and has plenty of open seats. The calmer daytime hours allow more focused help from the two digital navigators. Many of the adults—specifically seniors—seek help setting up appointments, filing for insurance, or learning basic skills.

Located in an old school, Superior is home to The Hive’s first rural location. (Trinity Murchie)

Beyond seeking one-on-one tech support, some people regularly stop in to develop a sense of community and fellowship. One senior patron in particular stands out. As a full-time caretaker for her husband—who has declining health—she regularly attends The Hive for a sense of connection. She can attend solo or with her husband, have genial conversations, and receive help filing paperwork online as well as setting up telehealth appointments.

Angel added that sometimes this woman stops in, takes a seat away from the computers, has a conversation, and leaves. It is the accepting, familiar faces that help this woman feel less alone in her difficult—albeit loving—role as caretaker. The technology assistance simply makes it a practical place to commune.

Angel also mentioned that the adults usually leave before 3 p.m., when the local bus drops the adolescents off in the area. While some go to The Hive to do homework, most show up to just hang out and passively learn new skills, such as coding, using VR headsets, designing, or podcasting. The comprehensive spaces allow for a great deal of creative exploration. “Many of them don’t realize they are learning,” Angel explained with a smile.

The snack bar is free of charge and open to all while at The Hive. As noted by Angel in Superior, “unhoused people sometimes come in to grab a snack. (Trinity Murchie)

A further testament to the inclusivity of these tech hubs, Angel noted that “unhoused people sometimes come in to grab a snack and use the air-conditioned facility.” With zero judgment or off-puttedness in this anecdote, Angel explained that, like a library, this is more than inclusive technology; The Hive is a community space. It is one of the few spaces left where people can hang out and develop interests free of charge.

A podcast room is difficult to photograph, unlike the stop animation station seen here. (Trinity Murchie)

During fall, winter, spring, and summer breaks, The Hive goes a step further and hosts camps that are open to various ages, depending on the content. Camps typically run for four days a week, and include lunch. Although the facility is closed to the general public during camp hours, these fun, education-fueled days are a celebrated part of the community, often welcoming familiar faces to camps year-round.

Most recently, the spring break camp in Superior focused on energy. Monday had a lesson on solar energy, featuring mini solar panels. Tuesday targeted wind energy, and students made their own windmills. Wednesday was all about bioenergy, when campers experimented with different fruits for energy. And on Thursday, the final day, the focus was on thermal energy. To tie together all the lessons, students built mini solar-powered vehicles to race against each other, using the sun and heat as power.

Summer camps open at all locations across the state at the same time, creating equal opportunities regardless of socioeconomic standing. Keep an eye out for dates, and be sure to sign up if your kiddo is interested in learning new tech skills with peers.

Music production software is made easier with complimentary guitar access. (Trinity Murchie)

With inclusive access, a welcoming environment, and someone ready to greet you, The Hive is more than just a solution to the digital divide—it’s a social hub built for the modern world.

Eight locations across the state, plus new ones set to open in both Flagstaff and the West Valley, make access to The Hive easier than ever. Stop by to explore the latest tech trends and try your hand at something you may otherwise not have access to. While exploring the Superior location, my family enjoyed the VR headsets and the 3D printer. Even in our comfortable home, this technology is out of reach. Thanks to The Hive, it doesn’t have to be.

Technology is not limited to any age group. (Trinity Murchie)

Current Hive locations

The Hive at Aeroterra

Where: 1725 E. McKinley St., Phoenix, Arizona 85006

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 12 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Hive at Chandler San Marcos

Where: 451 W. Frye Road, Chandler, Arizona 85225

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 12 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays coming soon

The Hive at CTEC

Where: 1150 S. Seventh Ave., Phoenix, Arizona 85007

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 12 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Hive at Guadalupe South Mountain

Where: 9233 S. Avenida del Yaqui, Guadalupe, Arizona 85283

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 12 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,Third Saturday of each month 10am-2pm

The Hive at Mesa CCAZ

Where: 424 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa, Arizona 85201

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 12 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Hive at Sierra Vista CIC

Where: 4251 Enterprise Way, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635

Hours: Monday, Wednesday 12 to 6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Hive at Superior Enterprise Center

Where: 98 N. High School Ave., Superior, Arizona 85173

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 12 to 6 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., first and third Saturday of each month 10am-2pm

The Hive at Tempe EnVision Center

Where: 1310 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe, Arizona 85281

Hours: Monday, Wednesday 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., fourth Saturday of each month 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.