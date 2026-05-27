How to snag 8 movie tickets for $8 at Harkins Theatres this summer

Looking to keep the kids busy this summer?

As school break begins and the weather gets hotter in Arizona, it’s difficult to find fun options to keep the little ones occupied. However, Harkins Theatres has an affordable solution to this predicament.

For more than 50 years, Harkins has brought back family-friendly movies to help kids stay cool and entertained during the hot summer months. The movie theater chain is continuing the tradition and bringing back its Summer Movie Fun for 2026.

Avoid being outside on the 100+ degrees Fahrenheit days. Here’s what you need to know about the Summer Movie Fun program and how to get your tickets.

Harkins Summer Movie Fun 2026

Harkins Summer Movie Fun 2026 begins Monday, June 1, and includes eight movies over eight weeks for $8. Here’s how the program works:

Tickets are available at the box office and online at Harkins.com.

Movies are at 9:45 a.m. weekdays through Friday, July 24.

When you purchase your season pass for $8, you must select the theater and day you plan to attend. You’ll have to attend the same theater on the same day each week.

Kids must be 13 years of age or under and be accompanied by an adult. Adults will not be admitted unless accompanied by a child.

Individual tickets can be purchased the day of the show for $2 each while supplies last.

Harkins Awards members who purchase Summer Movie Fun Digital Season Tickets will receive a one-time-use voucher for 50% off one Kids Combo, which includes popcorn, fruit snacks and a 12 oz. fountain drink.

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Summer movie fun programming 2026

“Dogman” June 1-5

“A Minecraft Movie” June 8-12

“KPop Demon Hunters” June 15-19

“How To Train Your Dragon” June 22-26

“The Bad Guys” June 29-July 3

Mystery movie July 6-19

“The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” July 13-17

“Paddington in Peru” July 20-24

Reporting by Dina Kaur, Arizona Republic