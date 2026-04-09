Harkins to unveil 4D movie theater in Arizona this summer

Harkins Theatres is bringing a whole new movie-watching experience to its theaters later this summer.

The Arizona theater chain is partnering up with Lumma 4D E-Motion to equip Harkins theaters with a 4D experience that will incorporate full sensory-engaging effects like synchronized motion seating, coordinated scents, air, water and environmental cues in order to connect audiences with what’s happening on screen.

The first Harkins theater to get the new 4D auditorium will be the Harkins Norterra located at 2550 W. Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix.

“We are always looking for opportunities to enhance Harkins Ultimate Moviegoing in a way that meets our moviegoers’ high expectations,” said Mike Bowers, CEO and President of Harkins Theatres in a news release. “This new movie experience is fully immersive and fun while staying true to our standards for comfort, quality presentation and storytelling.”

And there are plenty of upcoming movies audiences can get excited about experiencing in 4D including “Avengers: Doomsday,” “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” “Insidious 6” and “Resident Evil” among many others.

Reporting by Meredith G. White, Arizona Republic