A weekly roundup of Arizona events, protests, trainings, and community gatherings happening across the state from Friday, April 17, through Tuesday, April 21.

From Phoenix and Tucson to Flagstaff, Nogales, and Yuma, residents can attend rallies, volunteer opportunities, public meetings, and community events focused on local issues and civic engagement.

Here’s our weekly round-up of upcoming events and actions:

Friday (April 17)

Trump is Coming to the Valley- East Valley Carpool

(Mesa, 8 a.m. – 8:15 p.m.)

A carpool meetup in Mesa for residents traveling together to protest President Donald Trump’s appearance at Turning Point USA’s “Build the Red Wall” event at Dream City Church in Phoenix.

Trump is Coming to the Valley. Come Tell Him What You Think!

(Phoenix, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

A protest in Phoenix outside of the church where Trump is scheduled to speak. .

Activate & Caffeinate BR Local Love Biz & Food Drive

(Tempe, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

A Tempe community event combining local business support with a food drive.

NAU Campus – Flagstaff Voter Registration

(Flagstaff, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

A voter registration event is taking place on the NAU campus in Flagstaff.

White Mountains Weekly Rally

(Private location, 4 – 4:30 p.m.)

A weekly rally bringing together community members in the White Mountains area.

Saturday (April 18)

Coffee with the Chair

(Tucson, 8 – 10 a.m.)

A community coffee hour in Tucson where residents can meet local party leadership and ask questions.

Saturday Protests Outside Ciscomani’s Office

(Tucson, 8 – 10 a.m.)

A recurring protest outside US Rep. Juan Ciscomani’s office in Tucson.

We the People ICE Out Rally on the Tempe Pedestrian Bridge

(Tempe, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.)

A recurring bridge rally in Tempe that also includes a food drive.

2026 Nogales Protest & Protect

(Nogales, 9 – 10 a.m.)

A visibility event in Nogales held near a major intersection.

ICE Out of Home Depot Phoenix Protest

(Phoenix, 9 – 11 a.m.)

A recurring protest outside a Phoenix Home Depot focused on immigration enforcement concerns.

Earth Day Booth

(Flagstaff, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.)

A family-friendly outreach booth at Bushmaster Park tied to Earth Day activities.

Coffee and Chat with Honest Arizona

(Tucson, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

A weekly Tucson meetup where residents can discuss current issues in an informal setting.

Sunday (April 19)

Central & South Phoenix CAT Chat

(Virtual, 7 – 8 p.m.)

A virtual meeting for residents in central and south Phoenix focused on local organizing and updates.

Monday (April 20)

ICE out of MESA (MESA City Council Meeting)

(Private location, 5:30 – 7 p.m.)

A community gathering tied to the Mesa City Council meeting.

CD1 Protest at Schweikert’s Office

(Scottsdale, 8 – 9 a.m.)

A recurring protest outside US Rep. David Schweikert’s Scottsdale office.

Stand up for Upholding the Law and Constitution

(Yuma, 7:30 – 8 a.m.)

A weekly courthouse rally in Yuma focused on civic issues and public visibility.

Tuesday (April 21)

Rush Hour “We the People” Rally and Food Drive

(Tempe, 7:30 – 9 a.m.)

A weekly morning rally in Tempe held near a bridge over the US 60, where participants gather with signs during commute hours.

Reunion Comunitaria

(Phoenix, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.)

A Spanish-language community meeting in west Phoenix focused on local resources and civic engagement.

What’s Next After NO KINGS?

(Anthem, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.)

A community meeting in Anthem focused on next steps after recent demonstrations.

No ICE Detention in Surprise

(Surprise, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.)

An opportunity for Surprise residents to speak out against a proposed ICE facility at the Surprise City Council meeting. Nonresidents are invited to protest outside of the meeting.

Wednesday (April 22)

Rush-hour Resistance Rally at Moon Valley

(Phoenix, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.)

A weekly rally in north Phoenix where neighbors gather along a busy corridor for a visible morning demonstration.

Have an event to add? Email our State Organizing Coordinator at Martin@couriernewsroom.com with details at least one week before the event date.

