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Where to find 602 Day deals in Phoenix

Here are some 602 Day deals in metro Phoenix that stood out to us.

man sitting looking out over Phoenix skyline
Isaac Smith looks out over the downtown Phoenix skyline May 3, 2025. (Patrick Breen/The Republic via Reuters Connect)

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Tuesday, June 2, is 602 Day, a celebration of Phoenix and its local businesses—and that means lots of deals will be available.

You can see a full list of participating businesses online, but here are some that stood out to us:

  • American Solar System: Get $602 off a new solar energy system. 
  • Arizona Diamondbacks: Get $6.02 tickets to games versus the LA Angels on June 15-17.
  • Arizona Science Center: General admission tickets priced at $6.02.
  • Arizona State Fair: Purchase $6.02 admission to the fair that can be used Oct. 1-Nov. 1.
  • Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.: Special 602 Day beer on sale for $6.02. 
  • AZ Lemonade Stand: Two 16-ounce bottles and a sticker for $6.02. 
  • Carmel Automotive: Mention 602 Day from June 1 to 5 and receive a synthetic oil change for $60.20. 
  • Drunk Shakespeare Society: Use promo code PIRATE602 from June 2 to 14 to get a $6.02 discount on “Drunk Pirates” tickets. 
  • NourishPHX: Donate $6.02 to provide two dozen meals for low-income families.
  • Pei Wei Asian Kitchen: Buy one entree, get one for $6.02 using promo code 602DAY.
  • Phoenix Zoo: The zoo will open at 6:02 a.m., with admission for $6.02.
  • Salad and Go: Any salad or wrap will be $6 online when using promo code 602LOVE.

Hope you get to save some money and show Phoenix some love, all at once!

MORE: Don’t wait for the Tucson Gem Show—these 10 Arizona crystal shops are open year-round

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