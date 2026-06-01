Where to find 602 Day deals in Phoenix

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Tuesday, June 2, is 602 Day, a celebration of Phoenix and its local businesses—and that means lots of deals will be available.



You can see a full list of participating businesses online, but here are some that stood out to us:

American Solar System : Get $602 off a new solar energy system.

: Get $602 off a new solar energy system. Arizona Diamondbacks : Get $6.02 tickets to games versus the LA Angels on June 15-17.

: Get $6.02 tickets to games versus the LA Angels on June 15-17. Arizona Science Center : General admission tickets priced at $6.02.

: General admission tickets priced at $6.02. Arizona State Fair : Purchase $6.02 admission to the fair that can be used Oct. 1-Nov. 1.

: Purchase $6.02 admission to the fair that can be used Oct. 1-Nov. 1. Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co .: Special 602 Day beer on sale for $6.02.

.: Special 602 Day beer on sale for $6.02. AZ Lemonade Stand : Two 16-ounce bottles and a sticker for $6.02.

: Two 16-ounce bottles and a sticker for $6.02. Carmel Automotive : Mention 602 Day from June 1 to 5 and receive a synthetic oil change for $60.20.

: Mention 602 Day from June 1 to 5 and receive a synthetic oil change for $60.20. Drunk Shakespeare Society : Use promo code PIRATE602 from June 2 to 14 to get a $6.02 discount on “Drunk Pirates” tickets.

: Use promo code PIRATE602 from June 2 to 14 to get a $6.02 discount on “Drunk Pirates” tickets. NourishPHX : Donate $6.02 to provide two dozen meals for low-income families.

: Donate $6.02 to provide two dozen meals for low-income families. Pei Wei Asian Kitchen : Buy one entree, get one for $6.02 using promo code 602DAY.

: Buy one entree, get one for $6.02 using promo code 602DAY. Phoenix Zoo : The zoo will open at 6:02 a.m., with admission for $6.02.

: The zoo will open at 6:02 a.m., with admission for $6.02. Salad and Go: Any salad or wrap will be $6 online when using promo code 602LOVE.

Hope you get to save some money and show Phoenix some love, all at once!