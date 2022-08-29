Looking for a new local spot to take your next virtual meeting? Here are some local options.

Caffeine addicts know that Phoenix has a thriving local coffee scene. All over town, you can find espresso machines whirring in mostly hip spaces where you can sip java and hang out or work.

To find your next great cup, check out these eight independently owned coffee shops in metro Phoenix. They each offer something a little different in terms of menu options and vibe. The common denominator, though? Good coffee. And seriously, what else do you really need?

Lux

Two locations in metro Phoenix: 4402 N Central Avenue, Phoenix | 16220 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Website | Instagram

Lux has two locations in metro Phoenix—one in Central Phoenix and another in Scottsdale—and one up north in Flagstaff, but Lux Central is a true highlight. Step into this chic coffee shop with decor that includes wood tables, vintage chairs, and neat, reflective overhead light fixtures.

Order your cup of specialty coffee like the signature black and white latte, and don’t forget to ask the barista for a dollop of fresh whipped cream sitting in a container on the counter. The pastries behind the glass case change daily.

Find decadent and fresh-made cookies, slices of cake, and scones. Lux also has a lunch and dinner menu. Lux’s mac ‘n cheese is a stellar lunch option.

Don’t miss this: In the evening hours, Lux transforms into a cocktail bar serving beer, wine, and cocktails.

Peixoto Coffee Roasters

11 W Boston Street, Suite 6, Chandler | Gilbert location forthcoming

Website | Instagram

Located in downtown Chandler, Peixoto (pronounced pie-show-toe) Coffee Roasters is known for serving beans from the Peixoto family farm in Brazil.

Peixoto’s truly farm-to-bean-to-cup coffee is truly stellar. Find classic offerings like black coffee to espresso on the menu here. Peixoto is also renowned for its creative, ever-rotating drinks. One recent example is the Blue Monsoon Latte, an iced espresso drink made with blueberry lavender syrup and frozen blueberries with a blue color on the bottom and brown coffee color on top of the glass.

The atmosphere is industrial, yet warm. Enjoy your cup in a space featuring a black countertop, a brick wall backdrop, and wood tables scattered throughout. Peixoto is slated to open a second location in Gilbert at the Agritopia Epicenter.

Pro tip: Check Peixoto’s Instagram to see what specialty drinks the shop is currently serving.

Cartel

There are currently seven locations throughout metro Phoenix

Website | Instagram

Cartel Roasting Co. started out as a single shop in Tempe in 2007 and has grown to encompass 11 locations scattered throughout Arizona, California, and Texas.

Cartel, known for its light roasting techniques that highlight the quality of sustainably sourced coffee beans, is one of the Valley’s largest specialty coffee roasters.

Cartel locations are designed with a ton of personality. Its most recent locale is housed in a 1916 historic bungalow in Phoenix’s Coronado neighborhood. Another is inside Uptown Phoenix’s mid-century modern hotel Rise. Head to the original location in Tempe to see beans being roasted on-site. Cartel is also slated to open a location in North Phoenix at Desert Ridge.

Fun fact: The name Cartel, which admittedly can be provocative, was chosen because it implies a team that works closely together and because caffeine is a drug, co-owner Jason Silberschlag told the Phoenix New Times.

Bottle & Bean Coffee House & Wine Shop

2577 W Queen Creek Road #100, Chandler

Website | Instagram

The name Bottle & Bean Coffee House & Wine Shop says it all: This spot serves coffee and wine.

The 2,200-square-foot shop located in downtown Ocotillo in Chandler has been open since February. Find drip coffee, cold brew, iced tea, and espresso-based drinks. House specialty drinks here include the ocotillo, a blend of espresso, oat milk, agave, and cinnamon.

Bottle & Bean was developed by Spike Lawrence and Tom Kaufmann, the duo behind additional Chandler establishments like The Living Room, Rock Lobster, CHoP Chandler, and Sea & Smoke, making it all the more fitting that the shop also serves a robust food menu. Guests can find options like Quinoa Breakfast Burrito and Southwest Chicken Sausage Frittata in the morning and a steak sandwich on the lunch menu.

Pro tip: From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily, guests can dig into a bottle and board happy hour special where they can snag a Piper Cheese and a select bottle of wine for $25.

Infusion Coffee & Tea Crafters

Two locations in metro Phoenix: 1300 E 8th Street, #100, Tempe | 25062 S Meridian Road, Queen Creek

Website | Instagram

Infusion Coffee & Tea Crafters owner Patrick O’Malley has traveled all over the world learning about coffee and teaching others about one of the world’s most popular beverages. The Arizona native operates two coffee shops in metro Phoenix and has another forthcoming shop.

Guests can choose from nearly 70 options of roasted beans and loose-leaf teas. Order from the slow bar where coffee drinkers can choose from daily single origin blends or barrel series beans, then pick from one of seven brew methods, including pour over, Chemex, Syphon, Aeropress, French press, Moka pot, or Ibrik. They can also order specialty drinks like the ginger twist, a concoction of cold brew, ginger, lemon, and soda water.

Menu highlights: Infusion stocks 40 high-quality loose-leaf teas.

Tres Leches Café

1714 W Van Buren Street, Phoenix

Website | Instagram

Established in 2014, Tres Leches Café is inspired by Mexican flavors and Chicano culture. Drinks here are creative and hard to find elsewhere in the Valley.

Order agua frescas in a variety of flavors ranging from prickly pear to mango. The latte menu features specialty coffee beverages like café churro, flan de leches, and café horchata. The menu is rounded out by hot chocolate, aguas sucias in flavors like creamy coconut agua with espresso, and real fruit smoothies or “licuados.” Some drinks can be made vegan or sugar-free for customers with dietary restrictions.

Menu highlights: Consider pairing your coffee with a fresh-made Mexican pastry like pan dulce.

Berdena’s

Three metro Phoenix locations

Website | Instagram

Berdena’s has three outposts in metro Phoenix: two in Scottsdale and another in Central Phoenix at the Fred shopping center. The drinks menu includes drip coffee, matcha latte, hot chocolate, and a variety of teas. Some of its specialty coffee offerings include lavender and cardamom rose lattes. The food menu here is small, but mighty. Customers can order two different breakfast sandwiches, a burrito, a parfait and toast served with homemade raspberry jam. The avocado toast at Berdena’s is one of its most noteworthy offerings.

Pro tip: Don’t miss the bean-to-bar chocolate bars by the cash register that come in unique flavors like yuzu sea salt.

Brick Road Coffee

4415 S Rural Road, Suite 10, Tempe

Website | Instagram

Tempe’s Brick Road Coffee serves organic and ethically sourced ingredients from Phoenix-based Cult Artisan Beverage Co. Guests can drink specialty coffee, cold brew, and black and green teas.

Brick Road Coffee is also dedicated to serving the LGBTQ community. The shop features a lending library with books featuring queer characters or written by queer authors, hosts an LGBTQ book club, sources baked goods from LBGTQ-run businesses, and hosts a Coffee with a Candidate event where individuals can meet with city council members, the mayor, and school district members.

Insider tip: Brick Road is also known for serving tasty pastries such as the XL Strawberry Cheesecake and the croissant-sized pizzas that come in the following three varieties: cheese, sausage, and pepperoni.