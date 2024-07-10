Check out these free and affordable summer camps for kids in Phoenix

Most Phoenix Parks and Recreation summer camps and activities range from free to $80.

Summer break is an amazing time for kids. They have months without classes and plenty of free time. But how does the break affect parents?

Being on break means there are six to eight hours every weekday when children aren’t at school, and parents either need to leave them with a caregiver, pay for daycare, or leave them home unsupervised.

Thankfully, the city of Phoenix offers free and affordable camps for kids from 6 to 17 years old.

Most Phoenix Parks and Recreation summer camps and activities range from free to $80.

Check out the city’s full list of programs here. Each entry has someone to contact for more info on each camp or program.

Some programs include a free lunch and activities like arts and crafts, sports, and even field trips. Be sure to call or email ahead to see what each camp has to offer.

READ MORE: This program is helping Arizona parents feed their kids over the summer

The programs started in June, but don’t worry if you haven’t signed up yet. Many of them run until late July or early August.

The camps have drop-off locations across the city, so no worries if you live on the borders of Phoenix.

Phoenix also has plenty of recreation programs, sports leagues, swimming lessons, and more if you don’t need a summer camp but still want your kid to be active and not stay indoors all summer.

In order to access those programs you’ll need to get a Phoenix Parks and Recreation Pass, which is $5 for minors in Phoenix and $10 for kids who live outside of city lines. A pass is good for 12 months and gives you access to every free program.