Where Arizona’s congressional delegation stands on their presidential candidates

A poor debate performance has one presidential candidate’s support wavering, while a poor debate performance, 34 criminal convictions, four federal charges for attempting to overturn the 2020 US Presidential election, 10 state charges for interfering in Georgia’s 2020 election results, 40 federal charges for keeping and refusing to return classified national security documents, and inciting an insurrection have only solidified support for his opponent.

While the June 27 Presidential Debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump was marred by gaffes from the former and lies from the latter, scrutiny over performance has largely been reserved for Biden. Party leaders have cast no doubts on whether or not to nominate Trump at the Republican National Convention next week, while a growing number of Democrats have asked Biden to step down.

The vast majority of congressional Democrats have been silent on the matter—and of those that have spoken up, the majority have reiterated their support for Biden. Arizona’s delegation has been uniquely vocal: Reps. Raul Grijalva and Greg Stanton are two of only 16 House Democrats that have publicly said Biden should drop out, and only outgoing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has declined to comment on the matter.

Arizona Republicans, in contrast, have remained steadfast supporters of Trump. All six have praised him without question, despite the former president’s criminal convictions and increasingly incoherent diatribes.

Here’s where Arizona’s congressional delegation stands on their party’s presidential candidate.

Democrats on Biden

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

No comment at this time. Sinema has also never publicly endorsed Biden’s reelection, although she worked closely with him throughout his presidency and endorsed his run in 2020.

Sen. Mark Kelly

“Millions of people all across the country, 50 states and more territories voted for him… and when it becomes a choice between him and Donald Trump, a convicted felon, the choice should be very clear to the American people.”

Rep. Raul Grijalva

“If he’s the candidate, I’m going to support him, but I think that this is an opportunity to look elsewhere… What he needs to do is shoulder the responsibility for keeping that seat—and part of that responsibility is to get out of this race.”

Rep. Ruben Gallego

“What the voters are saying is that they want to see him out there, they want to see him being able to do the job, and I think, you know, he has to show that.”

Rep. Greg Stanton

“Back in 2020, long before Joe Biden was the presumptive nominee of our party, I endorsed his candidacy for President – and I’m proud of that decision. President Biden has been one of our country’s most effective modern chief executives, and has truly delivered for Arizona – signing into law a once-in-a-generation investment in our infrastructure, the most consequential bill ever to fight climate change and protect our water, lowering drug prices for seniors, and turbocharging the U.S. semiconductor industry. On top of that, he’s one of the most decent people to ever occupy the White House.

Perhaps President Biden’s most defining legacy, though, is as a fierce defender of American democracy. Donald Trump poses an existential threat to our Constitution and the rule of law, and to the hard-fought rights Americans have enjoyed for generations. A second Trump term would be devastating for our Republic and the stakes in this election could not be higher.

The Democratic Party must have a nominee who can effectively make the case against Trump, and have the confidence of the American people to handle the rigors of the hardest job on the planet for the next four years. For the sake of American democracy, and to continue to make progress on our shared priorities, I believe it is time for the President to step aside as our nominee.”

Republicans on Trump

Rep. Paul Gosar

“I am proud to give my complete and total endorsement of President Trump. He was there for America when we most needed him. And we need him again more than ever. We are blessed to have him.”

Rep. David Schweikert

“Once the nominations are secure, and we’ve always done this, then we make it clear that we are voting for our nominee… I do that not only with the top of the ticket but almost every race.”

Rep. Andy Biggs

“President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. Let’s Make America Great Again.”

Rep. Debbie Lesko

“President Trump has a proven track record of success. When he was President, we had a booming economy, a secure border, and energy independence. We cannot afford another 4 years under Biden’s failed policies. That is why I endorse President Trump. He will, once again, put America and Americans First.”

Rep. Juan Ciscomani

“Joe Biden has failed America. Now more than ever we must fight to secure our border, bring back las and order, and lower gas and food prices for families… that’s why Donald Trump has my endorsement for President of the United States.”

Rep. Eli Crane

“Great news and congratulations to President Donald Trump. I look forward to supporting your 2024 presidential campaign and Making America Great Again.”