Readers sound off on APS’s new heat-based shutoff rule

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On Monday, we talked about APS’s new policy around shutting off people’s power for nonpayment.

The policy was originally based on date range—they wouldn’t shut off power due to nonpayment from June to Oct. 15—but it is now based on the temperature outside.

This change stems from a lawsuit over an 82-year-old woman who died in May 2024 after APS disconnected her power on a day that reached 99 degrees. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes secured the change in a $7 million settlement with the utility.

I asked what you thought of the new policy, and here’s what you said:

💬 “I’m in favor of no shut off in cases of health issues although I’m sure there are some folks who will take advantage.”— Bruce P.

💬 “Every year APS increase their rates regardless of people struggling to make ends meet. They don’t care! They have incorporated solar power in the line up so that no matter what, they will get paid for electricity being Obtained! If a problem arises and they cut you off, you have zero other options of getting power otherwise! No other companys! That is a monopoly! How many taxes & fees can you list as part of a Bill? I count 10 or more on every one! But….there is no one else not even solar so we’re made to pay and keep our mouths shut!. APS is a monster! SRP is a little better but not really! Tesla is rolling over in his grave!” —Sandra C.

💬 “Great job Kris Mayes! No more Arizona citizens have to suffer at home in this heat just because they don’t have enough money for their over priced utilities.” — Sil W.

💬 “That just gives people reason to let their bill get higher than think they don’t have to pay it. It should be for the elderly people with infants and young kids people that have medical machines that require electricity.” — Shelley H.

💬 “[Mayes] truly works hard for the people, not the billionaire class.” — Kathy H.