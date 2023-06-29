Sign up for the free newsletter that 50,000+ Arizonans read to stay connected.

If you’re looking for a place to hang out with a strong and cheap drink while listening to live music, these six dive bars in metro Phoenix might be the place for you.

Palo Verde Lounge

1015 W. Broadway Road in Tempe

Hours: 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. daily

(Yelp Photo/Gregroy S.)

Stop by this cash-only spot in an industrial stretch of Tempe for live music, a game of pool, and a cheap drink. Inside, the walls are heavily graffitied and the restrooms are known for not being the picture of cleanliness—but that’s all part of the experience.

Can’t miss: Don’t leave until you try the pickle shot.

Pomeroy’s

5555 N. Seventh St., Suite 100, in Uptown Phoenix

Hours: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. daily

Opened in 1983, this joint keeps its old charm in the heart of Uptown Phoenix. Housing a pinball machine (Indiana Jones edition), a pool table, and several dart boards—there is a lot at Pomeroy’s to keep you busy.

Can’t miss: Don’t miss out on trying the “Pomburger.”

Hambone Sports Bar and Grill

903 E. Main St. in Mesa

Hours: 6 a.m. – 12 am Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. – 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday

(Photo by Alyssa Bickle)

Opening at 6 a.m. every day, head over to the Hambone to have a beer for breakfast. The place serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner—and allows patrons to smoke inside. Hop off the Valley Metro light rail at Stapley and Main Street and head in for a game of pool and some arcade games—they might be the same machines from when the place opened in the 50s.

Can’t miss: Try the best bloody Mary you’ll ever have here.

Dilly Dally Lounge

3639 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix

Hours: 3 p.m. – 2 a.m. daily

Instagram

(Instagram photo/@arcadiadillydally)

One of the Valley’s oldest dive bars, Dilly Dally is a staple in the Arcadia neighborhood. Stop in to play shuffleboard while you jam out to whatever DJ is on that day. While there is no kitchen in the building, you can bring food over from other surrounding restaurants to enjoy with your drink.

Can’t miss: Don’t forget to bring something for the book exchange if a title catches your eye.

Bikini Lounge

1502 Grand Ave. in downtown Phoenix

Hours: 3 p.m. – 2 a.m. daily

Instagram

(Instagram Photo/@thebikinilounge)

Around since 1947, the Valley’s last original tiki bar serves up strong drinks under the glare of many vintage paintings, tiki masks, and wooden statues. You can order drinks like the “lava flow,” “freaky tiki” or “dark and stormy.” Make sure to bring cash–or you will be stuck paying an ATM fee inside.

Can’t miss: Don’t head out without a go on one of the retro video games.

Tempe Tavern

1810 E. Apache Blvd. in Tempe

Hours: 10 a.m. – 2 a.m. daily

Instagram

Jump right across the street from the McClintock Drive and Apache Boulevard Valley Metro light rail station to check out this place for live music and homemade food. The place was built in 1912 and has been home to many Irish pubs and taverns. You can’t miss the reverse happy hours and insanely cheap drink specials.

Can’t miss: Don’t leave without giving their signature “baby dick shot” a try.