Arizona’s popular Family Campout Program: What to know & how to register

Arizona State Parks and Trails has announced the opening of registration for its award-winning Arizona Family Campout Program for the upcoming fall season. This program allows families to enjoy a weekend of camping with all the necessary equipment provided. The initiative aims to teach families the basics of tent camping while offering a variety of fun outdoor activities.
Here’s what you need to know!
Details about the 2024 Arizona Family Campout Program:
For a fee of $90 for a family of four, attendees will have access to equipment and a range of activities tailored to different parks, ages of participants, and weather conditions. The Family Campout Program also includes a service project to promote conservation and environmental education.
Participants can engage in activities such as kayaking, archery, geocaching, and astronomy. Plus, three special events this season will allow participants to camp in parks usually open only for day use, including Slide Rock, Tonto Natural Bridge, and Tombstone Courthouse.
In March 2024, the program received the Environmental Excellence Award from Arizona Forward, recognizing its contribution to environmental education and communication.
Early registration is advised due to the high demand for spots in the popular program. You can pre-register online here by searching the location you are interested. Please note that completion of pre-registration moves you into an official spot on the waitlist. The website states that “Families are allowed to sign up for one event per season, and three campouts total.”
Here is the full list of fall 2024 dates:
- Sept. 7-8, 2024 – Tonto Natural Bridge State Park, Payson
- Sept. 14-15, 2024 – Slide Rock State Park, Sedona
- Sept. 28-29, 2024 – Kartchner Caverns State Park, Benson
- Oc. 12-13, 2024 – Lake Havasu State Park
- Oct. 19-20, 2024 – Roper Lake State Park, Safford
- Nov. 2-3, 2024 – Tombstone Courthouse State Historic Park
- Nov. 16-17, 2024 – Oracle State Park, Oracle
- Dec. 14-15, 2024 – Lost Dutchman State Park, Apache Junction
For further details, visit AZStateParks.com/Family.
This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
This story was generated in part by AI and edited by The Copper Courier staff.
