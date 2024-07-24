The 3 best dog-friendly restaurants in Phoenix

Your pooch can dine with you at these dog-friendly restaurants in Phoenix.

Are you looking for a dining experience that includes your furry four-legged friend? Phoenix dog-friendly restaurants are plentiful and welcoming. From patio dining to scenic outdoor spaces, Phoenix offers a variety of options for you to enjoy a meal with your canine companion. Join us as we explore some of the best dog-friendly restaurants in Phoenix, where you can indulge in delicious food while your pooch basks in the sunshine.

Luci’s at The Orchard – A Refreshing Retreat for You and Your Dog

7100 N 12th St

Escape to the quaint and lush environs of Luci’s at The Orchard, a picturesque haven for those seeking a serene dining experience alongside their four-legged companions. Amidst the verdant backdrop, this eatery prides itself on a menu that boasts an array of gourmet sandwiches, sumptuous salads, and artisanal coffees, all prepared with the freshest ingredients. Luci’s commitment to creating a harmonious space for pet owners and their dogs is evident in every thoughtful touch, from the water bowls scattered throughout to the welcoming smiles of the staff.

A Mid-Mod Eatery: Joyride Taco House

5202 N Central Ave

This mid-mod-styled establishment has two locations, both of which offer a fun and colorful setting for you and your dog. The patio is dog-friendly at Joyride Taco House, and the menu features a variety of tacos, burritos, and refreshing cocktails. The laid-back atmosphere and friendly staff make it an ideal spot for a casual meal alongside your pup. You won’t want to miss Taco Tuesday, in particular.

A Doggo-Approved Courtyard: The Churchill

901 N 1st St

With 9,000 square feet of dog-friendly space, The Churchill is the ultimate place to visit with a dog by your side. The Churchill houses several local food vendors and shops, and the communal outdoor area is the perfect place for your dog to hangout while you try different culinary options. From tacos to vegan fare, there’s something for everyone. And your dog can even try one of the peanut butter cookies homemade just for pups!

This story was generated in part by AI and edited by The Copper Courier staff.