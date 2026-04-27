Springtime in Arizona is the perfect season to hit your local golf course. The dry weather and not-yet-too-hot heat make for an ideal time to pull out your nine iron. Along with its warm temperatures, Arizona offers some of the most beautiful landscapes during this time of year. With wildflowers in bloom, you don’t want to miss out.

It’s no surprise that many Arizona golf courses top many experts’ lists for best greens in the world. From the scenery to the varying elevations, it’s a golfer’s dream.

While you may be ready to bask in the sunshine on one of these esteemed courses, it can be hard to find which ones are open to the public. Some golf courses require memberships or other exclusive, private subscriptions. Figuring out which public courses are the best can also feel daunting. Don’t worry, we have you covered.

Play your next round at one of these highly-rated courses.

Camelback Golf Club

Location: 7846 N. Mockingbird Lane, Scottsdale

The Ambiente Course at Camelback Golf Club is a beautiful setting for a day on the pitch. The course has undergone a renovation that benefits not only golfers but also the environment. With strategic bunkers and obstacles that match the area’s natural beauty, the fairway is both lovely and competitive. Elevation changes make the course challenging, and it’s a fun way to spend time with your family or friends on a beautiful day in Scottsdale. Par is 72.

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Players love the hospitality of the course’s employees and the on-site restaurant, Tavern 37. Ready to go? You can book a tee time in advance online. Prices start at $289.

Granite Falls Golf Course

Location: 15949 W. Clearview Blvd., Surprise

Surprise only has four public golf courses, and two of them are at Granite Falls Golf Course. Although it is a housing development, visitors are welcome to take the pitch whenever they’d like. There are two fairways to choose from: the North and the South courses. The South course is often praised for its challenging layout while still being beginner-friendly. It also has the biggest green of all public courses in the area.

Granite Falls North opened a few years after the South course and is more challenging. It takes a skilled golfer to manage the uneven lies. Ready to take on the challenge? Granite Falls offers a range of prices depending on the tee time and the month. You can view the price sheet online.

Westbrook Village Golf Club

Location: 18823 N. Country Club Pkwy., Peoria

Westbrook Village Golf Club is a semi-private course. The Vistas Course is open to the public, while their other ground, The Lakes Course, is member-only. The Vistas course is known for its beautiful fairways. Golfers love how well the grounds are cared for and the effort that goes into making the course look beautiful. With 18 holes, its layout is smooth and enjoyable for players at any level.

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While you may not be able to access both courses without a membership, the price for a day on the green is fair. The guest rate starts at $49 per game.

Laughlin Ranch Golf Club

Location: 1360 William Hardy Drive, Bullhead City

Are you seeking a challenge on the pitch? Look no further than Laughlin Ranch Golf Club. The fairway is filled with elevation changes that make for complicated and entertaining gameplay. Some golfers believe this is a must-play course. From the manicured grounds to the pace of play, you’re sure to get a bang for your buck on this course. Plus, the views are incredible—you’ll take in the scenery of Laughlin and the Colorado River.

Laughlin Ranch is another course where the price of a tee time varies depending on the time of year. Prices range from $70 to $164 and you can book online.

Raven Golf Course

Location: 3636 E. Baseline Road, Phoenix

Golfing, dining, and special events are all on the menu at Raven Golf Course in Phoenix. This par-72 champion-level course is open to the public. Though it may sound like a challenge, it is beginner and experience-friendly. Fear you’re not ready to hit the course? Don’t worry, the course has a practice center.

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What sets this course apart from the others? The diverse landscaping. The non-traditional desert layout features fairways covered by pine trees. It’s beautiful and adds a unique spin to the golf experience.

Depending on your party size, tee time, and month of the year, prices range at Raven Golf Course. You can view prices and book your spot online.

Man playing golf in Sedona, Arizona. (Tom Jackson/CC-BY-SA-3.0)

Canyon Mesa Country Club

Location: 500 Jacks Canyon Road, Sedona

Sedona is one of Arizona’s greatest tourist destinations. People from all over the world travel to see the beautiful landscape. It’s not surprising that they may want to hit a golf course while they’re visiting. What makes golfing in Sedona tricky is navigating which courses are private or public. Many resorts offer tee times only to those staying on the property.

If you’re local or making a day trip to Sedona, you can’t miss with a trip to Canyon Mesa Country Club. Noted for its well-maintained grounds, this course is a favorite among local players. The red rocks of Sedona are highlighted by the greenery, making it a beautiful place to play a nine-hole game of golf.

This course is one of the most cost-effective on the list. A tee time starts at $32 and can be booked online.

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This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.