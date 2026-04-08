Participate in workshops, play games, and create crafts at these Arizona Earth Day events.

Earth Day is a chance to celebrate our planet and raise awareness about the many ways we can protect it. In a state as diverse as Arizona, that celebration and education can take many forms.

From community cleanups and fun festivals to hands-on workshops and outdoor adventures, Earth Day events across the Grand Canyon State offer countless ways to get involved, learn something new, and give back to the environment.

But sustainability doesn’t have to start and end on Earth Day. The choices you make year-round can have just as much impact as attending an event.

Whether you’re looking for ways to plug into Earth Day happenings across Arizona or seeking simple habits you can carry with you long after the celebrations wrap up, this article brings together both. Keep reading to learn more about Arizona’s best Earth Day events and how you can celebrate on Apr. 22 and beyond.

A live animal workshop at Rio Community Festival. (Danny Roper Jones_Audubon Southwest)

1. Earth Day Festival at Rio Salado

Rio Salado Audubon Center hosts multiple ​​free Rio Community festivals throughout the year, including one for Earth Day. During the Earth Day Festival at Rio Salado, there is plenty to do.

You can take part in habitat restoration activities, engage with local environmental organizations, and explore volunteer and internship opportunities. You can also watch live animal presentations, attend workshops hosted by conservation professionals, go on a bird walk, or enjoy food, music, crafts, and family friendly activities.

Date: April 11

Location: Nina Mason Pulliam Rio Salado Audubon Center, 3131 S. Central Ave., Phoenix

A child hula hooping at an Earth Day event hosted by the City of Flagstaff. (City of Flagstaff)

2. Earth Day Celebration

Earth Day Celebration, hosted by the City of Flagstaff, brings together local organizations that want to show community members how they can protect the planet.

Attendees can participate in ​​free, hands-on sustainability workshops during which they’ll learn useful skills, such as how to collect rainwater, conserve water, and build an insect hotel. There will also be live music, e-bike demonstrations, and opportunities to learn more about sustainable transportation options.

Organizers encourage attendees to walk, bike, or take public transportation to the event instead of driving.

Date: April 18

Location: Bushmaster Park, 3150 N. Alta Vista Drive, Flagstaff

Runners participating in the TMC Earth Day 5K. (Damion Alexander)

3. TMC Earth Day 5K

This Earth Day, you can explore Earth’s entire ecosystem under one roof. The TMC Earth Day 5K takes participants on a journey through Biosphere 2, a living laboratory designed to help researchers better understand Earth’s ecosystems and climate change. Biosphere 2 is home to a desert, savanna grasslands, a rain forest, and an ocean—all of which you’ll experience during the race.

After the 5K, there will be food, live music, and other fun activities.

Date: April 18

Location: Biosphere 2, 32540 S. Biosphere Road, Oracle

4. Earth Day Celebration at Red Rock

We can’t think of a better place to celebrate Earth Day than at one of Arizona’s stunning state parks. Earth Day Celebration at Red Rock invites community members to come experience local plants, animals, and landscapes and learn how to protect them.

The event, held at Red Rock State Park, will include live wildlife presentations, nature hikes, booths, games, prizes, crafts for kids, and other activities.

Date: April 18

Location: Red Rock State Park, 4050 Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona

Earth Day Stadium Walk participants posing in their event T-shirts. (ASU 365 Community Union)

5. Earth Day Stadium Walk

Get your steps in while celebrating sustainability at Arizona State University’s Earth Day Stadium Walk. This event features a three-lap (1.5-mile) walk around Mountain America Stadium followed by a sustainability fair during which you can chat with local sustainability changemakers.

The fair will also include light snacks, swag, and games.

Date: April 22

Location: Mountain America Stadium, 500 E. Veterans Way, Tempe

Someone holding a snake during an Earth Day demonstration at Red Rock State Park. (Arizona State Parks and Trails)

6. Earth Day 2026: The future we build

Earth Day 2026: The future we build, hosted by Arizona State University’s Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory, aims to bring together community members and showcase the many ways they can have a positive impact on the planet.

The event starts with a catered lunch, followed by interactive showcases, two panel conversations, and a film screening.

Date: April 22

Location: Walton Center for Planetary Health, 777 E. University Drive, Tempe

Earth Week participants planting flowers. (City of Avondale)

7. Global Youth Service Day

For young children wanting to take action this Earth Day, Avondale’s Global Youth Service Day offers them an opportunity to do so. The city, along with the Arizona Sustainability Alliance, is hosting a one-day event where volunteers can plant trees and shrubs and pick up litter.

Breakfast, T-shirts, and reusable water bottles will be provided while supplies last. Anyone between the age of 12 and 18 who is interested in making a positive impact on the planet can register as a volunteer here.

Date: April 25

Location: Avondale Middle School, 1406 N. Central Ave., Avondale

Three women in white lab coats participating in a tree ring demonstration. (Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium)

8. April: Earth Science

Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium isn’t hosting a single Earth Day event this year. Instead, it’s offering special Earth science activities every weekend in April in honor of Earth Day.

There will be tree ring and water distribution demonstrations, as well as paper mountain making and a coloring activity where you can illustrate the change in greenery around the globe throughout the seasons.

All Earth science demonstrations and activities are included when you purchase a ticket to Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium.

Date: Every weekend in April

Location: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd., Tucson

Beyond Earth Day events: 7 tips for sustainable living all year long

If you want to keep the momentum going after Earth Day, follow these tips for sustainable living throughout the year.

1. Be mindful of your water use

With ongoing drought conditions in Arizona, even small changes to your water use at home can make a meaningful difference. Fixing leaks, installing low-flow fixtures, and watering plants during the cooler hours of the day can all help reduce unnecessary use. Being mindful of how and when you use water is one of the most impactful habits you can build in a desert climate.

2. Swap lawns for desert-friendly landscaping

Lush green lawns may be the norm in other parts of the country, but in Arizona, they come at a high environmental cost. Replacing grass with xeriscaping—landscaping that uses drought-tolerant plants like cacti, agave, and native wildflowers—can dramatically cut water use while still creating a beautiful outdoor space.

3. Rethink your energy use

Keeping cool throughout Arizona’s long, hot summers often means heavy air conditioning use, which can drive up both energy bills and emissions. Simple adjustments, like using ceiling fans when possible and upgrading to energy-efficient appliances, can reduce your overall energy consumption.

4. Embrace solar

With more than 300 days of sunshine each year, Arizona is one of the best places in the country to take advantage of solar energy. Installing rooftop panels is one option, but even smaller steps, such as using solar-powered outdoor lighting or supporting community solar programs, can help reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

5. Cut waste with everyday swaps

Living more sustainably doesn’t have to mean overhauling your entire routine. In many cases, it’s about small, repeatable choices. Bringing reusable bags to the store, carrying a refillable water bottle, composting food scraps, and donating items instead of throwing them away can all significantly reduce the amount of waste you produce.

6. Eat with the environment in mind

What you eat—and how it’s produced—has a direct impact on the environment. Choosing locally grown produce, reducing meat consumption when possible, and being mindful of food waste are all ways to lessen your footprint. In a state like Arizona, supporting local agriculture can also mean embracing foods that are naturally suited to the desert climate, such as tepary beans and agave.

7. Rethink transportation

In car-dependent cities, transportation is often one of the largest contributors to a household’s carbon footprint. While not every trip can be avoided, combining errands, carpooling, biking, or using public transit when available can help cut down on emissions.