A weekly roundup of Arizona events, protests, and community gatherings happening across the state this weekend.

From Tucson and Phoenix to Yuma and Nogales, residents can attend rallies, volunteer opportunities, and community events focused on civic engagement and local issues.

Here’s your weekly round-up of upcoming events and actions:

Friday (April 10)

One Year of Solidarity with the Tucson VA

(Tucson, 9 – 11 a.m.)

A rally and march near the Tucson VA where community members will gather for a program and walk between nearby locations.

Volunteer to Collect Signatures at PVCC

(Phoenix, 9 a.m.)

A recurring volunteer opportunity at Paradise Valley Community College focused on collecting signatures for the Protect Education Act from students and community members.

Activate and Caffeinate: Local Love Biz and Food Drive

(Tempe, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

A community event in Tempe where participants can connect with others while supporting a local food drive.

White Mountains Weekly Rally

(Private location, 4 – 4:30 p.m.)

A weekly rally bringing together community members for a short public demonstration in the White Mountains area.

K9’s Companion Voter Registration

(Laveen Village, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.)

A voter registration effort held at a local dog park, where volunteers connect with residents in a casual outdoor setting.

Volunteer to Collect Signatures at Tucson Folk Festival

(Tucson, 6 p.m.)

A volunteer effort taking place during the Tucson Folk Festival, focused on collecting signatures for the Protect Education Act from attendees.

Saturday (April 11)

Volunteer to Collect Signatures at Pat’s Run in Tempe

(Tempe, 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.)

A volunteer opportunity at a large public event where participants help gather signatures for he Protect Education Act throughout the day.

2026 Nogales Protest and Protect #2

(Nogales, 9 – 10 a.m.)

A recurring demonstration in Nogales where participants gather near a major intersection for a visibility event.

No Raids. No Wars. No Kings – Carefree Hwy Overpass

(Phoenix, 9 – 11 a.m.)

A rally on the Carefree Highway overpass where participants gather to display signs and engage in a public demonstration.

Stop the ICE Raids and Distractions

(Mesa, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

A community gathering near a shopping center entrance where participants meet to raise awareness on local and national issues.

ICE Out of Home Depot Phoenix Protest

(Phoenix, 9 – 11 a.m.)

A recurring protest held outside a Home Depot location in Phoenix focused on immigration enforcement concerns.

Peaceful Resistance to Fascism Rally

(Yuma, 10 – 11 a.m.)

A weekly rally in Yuma where participants gather at a central intersection for a public demonstration.

Day of Service: Spreading Kindness in Yuma

(Yuma, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

A volunteer event focused on distributing food and basic supplies to community members in need.

Sunday (April 12)

Cottonwood Corner Sunday Protests

(Cottonwood, 2 – 4 p.m.)

A recurring Sunday protest in Cottonwood where community members gather at a major intersection for a public demonstration.

Monday (April 13)

CD1 Protest at Schweikert’s Office

(Scottsdale, 8 – 9 a.m.)

A weekly protest outside Rep. David Schweikert’s office that also includes a food and household goods drive for local residents.

Songs That Write Wrongs Open Jam Nights

(Phoenix, 6:30 – 9 p.m.)

A recurring Phoenix gathering centered on music, poetry, and storytelling, with space for creative collaboration and community discussion.

Tuesday (April 14)

Rush Hour “We the People” Rally and Food Drive

(Tempe, 7:30 – 9 a.m.)

A weekly morning rally in Tempe held near a bridge over the US 60, where participants gather with signs during commute hours.

Community Day at Desert Botanical Garden

(Phoenix, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

A community event at Desert Botanical Garden featuring hands-on activities related to local ecology and water harvesting.

Wednesday (April 15)

Rush-hour Resistance Rally at Moon Valley

(Phoenix, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.)

A weekly rally in north Phoenix where neighbors gather along a busy corridor for a visible morning demonstration.

Conoce tus derechos

(Phoenix, 9 – 11 a.m.)

A Spanish-language community training in Phoenix focused on sharing Know Your Rights information with local residents and business owners.

Thursday (April 16)

GEN-Z Voter Registration Phone Bank Party – UA

(Tucson, 5 – 7 p.m.)

A voter outreach event in Tucson where youth-led groups will gather for a phone bank focused on registration and civic participation.

Have an event to add? Email our State Organizing Coordinator at Martin@couriernewsroom.com with details at least one week before the event date.

