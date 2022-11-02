Phoenix is not only home to a huge dog park with a dog beach but also several dog-friendly restaurants and other places to take your fur family.

Dogs are part of our families. Unlike our human friends and family though, they’re not welcome everywhere. If you’re looking for places throughout metro Phoenix that will welcome both you and your furry friends, the city more than delivers. Pet parents in the Valley can enjoy these seven places together.

1. O.H.S.O.

Multiple locations throughout metro Phoenix

Photo courtesy of Madison Thompson

All of O.H.S.O. (that stands for Outrageous Home Brewer’s Social Outpost) Brewery’s locations throughout metro Phoenix welcome dog guests with open arms. Each of this local craft brewery’s locations has dog-friendly patios.

One of the pet-friendly perks? Complimentary dog biscuits made with the brewery’s own spent grain are available on-site. The Arcadia location even has a barking bar where pet parents can fill a disposable water bowl for their pooches.

Beer menu-wise, find a variety of rotating craft beers ranging from a Prost Malone Marzen to Park Life lager. O.H.S.O. serves hearty brewery food—like a cheese board, brisket mac, and a brewer’s grilled cheese sandwich. They also serve a variety of burgers—like the PBJ Burger, a half-pound beef patty, peanut butter bacon jam, cheddar, bacon, Sriracha aioli, and crispy onion strings.

Don’t Miss: O.H.S.O. has happy hour, from open until 6 p.m., where customers can nab $8 drink deals. The brewery also offers a late-night happy where guests can enjoy select $5 and $10 food options like buffalo chicken fries.

2. Cosmo Dog Park

2502 E. Ray Road in Gilbert

Metro Phoenix is home to an abundance of dog parks, but Cosmo Dog Park in Gilbert is perhaps the most impressive of the bunch.

This 17-acre park is entirely dedicated to canines and even has a dog beach. And that’s only the beginning of the list of amenities: Cosmo features one lake, four-fenced areas where dog cans frolic off-leash, lighting for night use, four ramadas with BBQ grills, a lit basketball park, separate use areas for active and timid dogs, and one new playground. For pet owners and their dogs, Cosmo Dog Park will delight you.

Fun Fact: Cosmo is named after Gilbert’s first police dog. The park seeks to celebrate the special bond between dogs and their humans and even features a brick memorial where pet parents can reflect on their lost furry friends.

3. Pioneer Living History Museum

3901 W. Pioneer Road in Phoenix

Dogs are free to roam throughout the outdoor buildings that make up the Pioneer Living History Museum located near Anthem in the North Valley.

This museum features recreated and original historic buildings that tell the story of Arizona’s early history. See private homes, banks, a sheriff’s office, a church, and a “tonsorial parlor” or a barbershop.

One example of a must-see sight is the Meritt House, which was owned by the Meritt family. This family bought a 100-acre farm irrigated by the Arizona Canal. The couple’s daughter Beryl was born on the farm in 1915, and she donated it to the museum following her death in 2008.

Another example of what you’ll find there is a reconstructed bank meant to resemble the 1884 Valley Bank in Phoenix. The contents inside are from the original bank.

Family Fun: Kids can even have birthday parties here.

4. Morning Squeeze

Three locations in metro Phoenix

Photo courtesy of Morning Squeeze

Dogs are welcome to join their owners on the outdoor patios of the Morning Squeeze, a breakfast and lunch spot with a retro vibe.

The Tail Waggers menu features chow hound, which is scrambled eggs and diced chicken, and housemade peanut butter dog biscuits made with just three ingredients. Humans can find traditional breakfast and brunch fare: avocado toast, overnight oats, eggs Benedict, omelets, pancakes, Belgian waffles, an oversized burrito, salads, and sandwiches.

Drinks-wise, diners can enjoy cocktails, Bloody Marys, coffee, fresh fruit smoothies, hot teas, and protein shakes.

When to Visit: Be sure to plan to arrive fairly early. The Morning Squeeze is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

5. Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

5th Street and McKinley

If you’re looking to shop for fresh produce and other goods, consider leashing up your pup and heading to the farmer’s market in downtown Phoenix.

Wander around the market and find products like meat, fruits, and veggies from a variety of vendors with your dog by your side every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Don’t Forget: Be sure to leash your pups and pick up after them too. There’s also a water bowl near the information booth.

6. Uncle Bear’s Grill & Tap

Two locations in metro Phoenix

Uncle Bear’s Brewery is named after a beloved black lab mix who belonged to the brewery’s founders, Todd and Liz Carey. He was called Uncle Bear by their three nieces. Anyone curious to catch a glimpse of this legendary pup is in luck: his picture is on the menu.

The brewery’s décor further reveals its dog-friendly nature. The logo is a pawprint, and the tray that holds the beer flight is shaped like a dog bone. Visitors will also be delighted to find photos of people’s dogs on the walls.

Pets are welcome on the patio at Uncle Bear’s. Find a variety of craft beers like Barkley’s peanut cup porter and head to tale amber ale. Diners can complement their suds with hearty brewery food like baked pretzels, craft burgers, salads, and spicy chicken tacos.

7. Short Leash Hot Dogs

4221 N. 7th Ave. in downtown Phoenix

Short Leash Hot Dogs is known for two things: gourmet hot dogs and being pet-friendly. If you submit a photo of your dog to Short Leash, the restaurant may post the photo on the back wall along with other dogs.

Find loaded fries, decadent appetizers like mac and cheese flights and pigs in a blanket, and gourmet hot dogs all on their robust menu.

For a custom hot dog, first choose from all beef, bratwurst, mango habanero, spicy, chicken, and veggie. Then, pick your toppings—from chipotle cream cheese, sautéed onion, fried pickles, Poutine, French fries, and more. Enjoy your dogs on the restaurant’s outdoor patio with your dog beside you.

Pro tip: Check Short Leash’s social media pages to see when the restaurant is hosting yappy hours and pet markets throughout the year.

