A huge new Ferris wheel is opening soon in metro Phoenix. What to know

The Arizona Boardwalk’s newest addition will be spinning soon.

To celebrate 10 years of the Arizona Boardwalk, the Boardwalk SkyWheel is opening later this month.

At 80 feet tall, the colorful Ferris wheel, located near Scottsdale, has 18 fully enclosed, air-conditioned gondolas. There will also be music onboard, vibrant LED lighting and 360-degree views of the Valley and surrounding mountains.

The Boardwalk SkyWheel has a “crisp white wheel and support columns” with the Arizona Boardwalk logo at the center; the gondolas’ are red, yellow, orange, green, blue and teal. Parts of the Ferris wheel’s metal panels were also signed by Arizona Boardwalk team members in permanent ink, with nearly 200 signatures dotting the panels.

“There is something timeless about taking in the scenery from high above with family and friends — watching the world unfold beneath you,” Amram Knishinsky, CEO of Arizona Boardwalk, said in a news release. “It creates a memory that lasts long after the ride ends, and that’s exactly the kind of experience we are proud to offer as we mark this milestone.”

When is the Arizona Boardwalk Skywheel opening?

A specific opening date of the Arizona Boardwalk Skywheel had not yet been released; it was expected to be in mid- to late-April 2026.

How much does the Arizona Boardwalk Skywheel cost?

Tickets for the Ferris wheel begin at $9 for the first rider and $6 for each additional guest in the same cabin.

For savings of up to 40%, guests can also add The Boardwalk SkyWheel to any Arizona Boardwalk attraction.

Tickets for the Arizona Boardwalk Skywheel are available on-site only.

Where is the Arizona Boardwalk Skywheel located?

The Arizona Boardwalk Skywheel will be right behind Butterfly Wonderland’s glass conservatory. The Boardwalk Skywheel will be visible from the Loop 101 and from the top, riders will be able to see panoramic views of the Valley, including McDowell, Black, Mummy, Four Peaks and Camelback Mountains.

Details: Arizona Boardwalk Skywheel, 9500 East Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale. $9 for the first rider and $6 for each additional guest in the same cabin. 480-291-8000, azboardwalk.com.

Reporting by Dina Kaur, Arizona Republic