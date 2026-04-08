Zillow roundup: Phoenix rentals that caught our eye this week (April 8)

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Are you looking for a new Phoenix rental? Or maybe you’re someone who likes to scroll housing listings for fun? Either way, I’m bringing you the highlights of what I’ve seen recently while scrolling Zillow.

Some are more practical, while others may be just for dreaming. But hopefully they’re all at least entertaining to look through.

If you’ve always wanted a spiral staircase: This barn-style three-bed, two-bath off of 16th Street and Dobbins Road has a spiral staircase connecting you to its second floor. It also features aluminum entry doors, a cast-iron clawfoot tub, a two-car garage, a turf backyard, and three outdoor security cameras. The $1,500-square-foot home is available now and listed for $2,295 a month. Pets may be allowed based on breed.

If you want something small but cute: This new-construction one-bed, one-bath in the Coronado Historic District is listed for $1,680 a month. It’s 510 square feet, and pets aren’t allowed. It includes a full kitchen, washer and dryer, and private yard. The owner pays all utilities, including Wi-Fi. They are also offering $600 off first month’s rent for move-in by May 1—an offer that expires April 22.

If you want your neighbor to be a mountain: This three-bed, three-bath is nestled right at the base of South Mountain, on the north side. The 1,983-square-foot home has never been lived in and includes a two-car garage, access to a community pool and gym, and a kitchen island with a built-in wireless device charger. It’s available now and listed for $2,995 a month. Pets are allowed.

If you come across any interesting, weird, or surprisingly affordable listings that you think should be featured here, please send them my way at jessicaswarner@couriernewsroom.com!

Listings available as of April 8. I’m not paid to share these listings, but that doesn’t mean I can personally vouch for them. Please do your research before applying and signing a lease.