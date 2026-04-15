Zillow roundup: Phoenix rentals that caught our eye this week (April 15)

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Are you looking for a new Phoenix rental? Or maybe you’re someone who likes to scroll housing listings for fun? Either way, I’m bringing you the highlights of what I’ve seen recently while scrolling Zillow.

Some are more practical, while others may be just for dreaming. But hopefully they’re all at least entertaining to look through.

🛏️ If you want to be able to put your bed to sleep: This 1,141-square-foot home in Ahwatukee has a king-size Murphy bed in the main bedroom. Furniture, besides the Murphy bed, can either remain in the rental or be removed. The two-bed, two-bath allows cats and dogs and is available starting May 1 for $2,250 a month.

🌸 If you want a dose of 1950s Hollywood in your home: This 1,975-square-foot home in the Encanto Vista Historic District has some serious retro style. From the red brick exterior and floral wallpaper to the wood paneling and pastel bathroom tiling, this four-bed, three-bath majorly stands out. The home includes an in-law suite, covered parking for three to four cars, and two backyard storage sheds. The home is available now for $3,275 a month, and small dogs are allowed.

🌭 If you plan to throw giant backyard parties: This 3,488-square-foot home is massive in its own right, but it also has a big backyard set up for hosting. It includes turf, a fire pit, a pergola with lighting, a grill, and a covered patio area. The two-story home near Camelback Road and 107th Avenue has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a five-car garage. It’s available now for $4,499 a month, and dogs are allowed.

If you come across any interesting, weird, or surprisingly affordable listings that you think should be featured here, please send them my way at jessicaswarner@couriernewsroom.com!

Listings available as of April 14. I’m not paid to share these listings, but that doesn’t mean I can personally vouch for them. Please do your research before applying and signing a lease.