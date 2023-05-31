Tripadvisor

Whether for the weekend around town or to add to your out-of-town itinerary, free things to do are good. With the ever-rising costs of gas and food, the idea of disposable income can feel like a distant fantasy.

The cost-of-living continues to rise across the country, forcing each dollar earned to stretch further. While vacations are undoubtedly beneficial for mental health, maintaining savings, paying down debts amid inflation, and regular expenses likely take precedence. But, not everything enjoyable has to come at a high price. In fact, there’s probably a roster of completely free things to do in your current area.

Think about the most common entries on a vacation getaway itinerary: Sight-seeing, touring landmarks, or completing a nature walk. Or, maybe you’re just aiming to relax and want some peace and quiet.

The truth is: Whether you’re a history buff or aching to dip your toes in some cool water, you can find all this and more without swiping your card. Find and plan your next highly rated free activity in Arizona on Tripadvisor, as compiled by Stacker. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

Tripadvisor

#30. Allen Street

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,059)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Papago Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (852)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 625 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix, AZ 85008

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Sedona Airport Overlook

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,580)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Pinnacle Peak Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,008)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 26802 N 102nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85262-8331

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Glen Canyon Dam Overlook

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,789)

– Type of activity: Dams

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Amitabha Stupa & Peace Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (789)

– Type of activity: Parks • Religious Sites

– Address: 2650 Pueblo Drive, Sedona, AZ 86339

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Gates Pass

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (950)

– Type of activity: Lookouts

– Address: Gates Pass Road, Tucson, AZ 85743

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Downtown Historic Area

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,092)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Goldfield Ghost Town

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,825)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Ghost Towns

– Address: 4650 N Mammoth Mine Rd, Apache Junction, AZ 85119-9465

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Chiricahua National Monument

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (829)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas • Monuments & Statues

– Address: 12856 E Rhyolite Creek Rd, Willcox, AZ 85643-4722

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. London Bridge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,828)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Bridges

– Address: 1340 McCulloch Blvd N, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403-6550

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Boynton Canyon Trail

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,037)

– Type of activity: Canyons • Hiking Trails

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,233)

– Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks

– Address: 7301 E Indian Bend Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250-4513

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Hole in the Rock

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,087)

– Type of activity: Geologic Formations

– Address: 625 N Galvin Pkwy Papago Park, Phoenix, AZ 85008

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. South Mountain Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,332)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 10919 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85042-8302

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. McDowell Sonoran Preserve

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,140)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,725)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Shopping Malls

– Address: 336 State Route 179, Sedona, AZ 86336-6144

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Canyon de Chelly National Monument

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,902)

– Type of activity: Canyons

– Address: Highway 191, Chinle, AZ 86503

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Airport Mesa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,860)

– Type of activity: Hiking Trails

– Address: 483 Airport Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Camelback Mountain

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,550)

– Type of activity: Mountains

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Old Town Scottsdale

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,601)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Mission San Xavier del Bac

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,387)

– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings • Missions

– Address: 1950 W San Xavier Rd, Tucson, AZ 85746-7409

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Mt. Lemmon Scenic Byway

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,234)

– Type of activity: Scenic Drives

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Oak Creek Canyon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,423)

– Type of activity: Canyons • Hiking Trails

– Address: Route 89A, Sedona, AZ 83149

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Devil’s Bridge Trail

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,644)

– Type of activity: Hiking Trails

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Red Rock Scenic Byway (SR 179)

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4,277)

– Type of activity: Scenic Drives

– Address: 8375 Az-179 Red Rock Visitor Center and Ranger Station, Village of Oak Creek, AZ 86351

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Bell Rock

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,985)

– Type of activity: Geologic Formations

– Address: 4999 State Route 179, Sedona, AZ 86351-8995

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Cathedral Rock

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (6,033)

– Type of activity: Geologic Formations

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Chapel of the Holy Cross

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10,638)

– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings • Mysterious Sites

– Address: 780 Chapel Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336-7064

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Horseshoe Bend

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15,210)

– Type of activity: Lookouts • Geologic Formations

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor