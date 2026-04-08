We asked about Arizona’s worst roads. Readers had plenty to say

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I really don’t like driving, especially around the Valley. I’ve seen too many red lights run and rules ignored to feel safe on the roads. So when I do have to drive on a freeway, I try my best to make sure it’s not during rush hour, and I avoid any big backups with local roads when I can.

A recent survey asked US drivers for the roads that make them the most upset to drive on, and the top answer for Arizona didn’t surprise me at all. It used to be part of my daily commute, and I’d wait at a Starbucks for an hour after work just to avoid it at peak traffic times.

The answer is in this story, but before you go peek, I’d love to know what your response would be. Here’s what our newsletter readers said:

💬 “I-17 North of McDowell. The under passes through this area are very dangerous because, in rush hour traffic I can’t see far enough ahead.” — Les R.

💬 “I-10 at commute time.” — Francine C.

💬 “I-17. Enough said.” — Karra L.

💬 “I’m going to say hwy 93 between Kingman and Wickenburg. Very dangerous!” — Debbie P.

💬 “101 Used to be the BEST freeway before the construction narrowed the lanes. Also, sparse supervision of dangerous drivers driving at incredible speeds, weaving in and out of lanes, continues to make this once lovely commute, a heart throbbing nightmare of a driving experience. Seems these daredevil drivers have no concept of safety. Best beware out there on the 101!!!” — Juanita N.

💬 “When I still had to drive to work, I would have to take the 60 to the 101 and the split there both ways was awful no matter what time of day.” — Cathy L.

💬 “I-10 through Phoenix. It is the only reasonable route to use to go north from Green Valley. It can take hours. I have friends who would love to visit Sedona, but haven’t because the route goes through Phoenix. In one experience my husband and I were returning home after a long day of air travel when the traffic just stopped, and we just sat on the freeway for hours into the night, never even knowing why. The police would not let us take an exit that would have given us an escape route and required we get back on the freeway into the stopped traffic.” — Peggy H.

💬 “The 51 Autobahn.” — Martha A.

💬 “Highway 93 from Wickenburg to the I-40 at Kingman. Two lanes and rough with lots of traffic.” — Jerry S.

💬 “The 202 before it becomes the I-10.” — Susan T.

💬 “Hi! I’m a school bus driver in Mesa. Been driving a bus for 8 years, 100 miles a day. I know that Phoenix has a lot more traffic than Mesa. But here in Mesa I have seen more accidents at: I-60 at Higley road interchange and on highway. Off the highway the worst and most accidents at these intersections: Signal Butte at Broadway and also at Southern, Crimson road at Broadway, Broadway at the 202 interchange, and especially at Sossamon and Southern. University and Ellsworth is another trouble spot. It seems like Thursday’s and Fridays have the most accidents. And by the way, I rarely drive at night after 8 pm because that’s when it gets real dangerous with drunk and wrong way drivers.” — Darrel R.

💬 “As a Tucsonan who visits Phoenix several times a year, I’ve been on most of area freeways both when busy and when moving. I-10 approaching and through Phoenix is the worst. Have sat for literally an hour on the 2 lane ‘north bound’ stretch after Casa Grande, ugh. Then, once that is passed, you get to alternate brief excessively fast spurts often followed by mind-numbing crawl as you pass through Phoenix. All the rest of the freeways just seem typical to NJ where I’m from and other areas where I’ve traveled.” — Douglas W.

💬 “Hunt Highway, Santan Valley has had so many deaths within the last four years. It’s not even funny. Also many many deaths on Highway 79 at the Arizona Farms turn off. Darn scary! No wonder my granddaughter does not want to drive.” — Robin B.

💬 “State route 60 especially at the intersection and a few miles into Tempe Mesa. I have seen so many bad accidents there.” — Linda W.

💬 “The 101 between Scottsdale Road and Chaparral. Lots of fancy sports cars—drivers treat that section of the freeway like it is a race track.” — Anne S.